Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

Looking for work today in a fast-paced environment with potential for advancement?

Black Press Media has you covered.

Currently Black Press is hiring production workers to start immediately in the press room in Vernon.

Work to insert flyers into Black Press newspapers, which will then be delivered to the door steps of your community. You could be a part of getting news and content out to members of your community who count on Black Press Media when it comes to accurate and responsible reporting.

There are no tickets or qualifications needed.

A 6 per cent night shift premium is offered.

On-the-spot interviews will take place if you apply in person at the Vernon Morning Star. The Tuesday night shifts pay $16 an hour.

Hours are flexible and there is room to grow in the ever expanding Black Press Media.

Contact Angel at vernonpress@blackpress.ca or call 250-542-3552 today and you could start on a new career tomorrow.

Most Read