Resort releases staff accommodation sneak peak

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has released a sneak peak at plans for staff accommodation.
Earlier this fall Peter Nielsen said, in a letter to council and the public, that an application for staff accommodation was coming shortly.
In a Facebook post today (Nov. 16), the resort released a rendering of the potential development and said they would be submitting a development application later this week.
Once an application for a development permit is submitted, city staff review the application and make recommendations to city council on whether or not to approve the project and what changes might not be required. It may appear first at an Advisory Planning Commission meeting.
It is unlikely that a public hearing would be required prior to approval of the project as the resort lands are properly zoned for such a structure, however as no further details are yet available it remains to be seen.
