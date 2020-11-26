A 3-D rendering of the future plans for the resort base and the south base. (Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners)

A 3-D rendering of the future plans for the resort base and the south base. (Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners)

Resort releases plans for base, including staff housing

Dave Brownlie presented three year priorities and 10-20 year plans to Revelstoke City Council

Revelstoke Mountain Resort shared their plans for the future development of the village over the next 10-to-20 years with city council Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Plans include an additional 2,600 units in the form of hotel rooms, condo-hotels and single-family residences, for a total of 8,000-bed units, 10 per cent of which will be for employee housing.

Dave Brownlie, president of the resort, said this represents around 57 per cent of total possible resort development.

Priorities in the next three years include employee housing, the heli hotel, the golf course as well as an adjacent hotel and residences and townhouses on Mountain Road.

Brownlie said the resort has submitted their application for staff housing to the city.

“Employee housing is a priority for Revelstoke Mountain Resort.”

Depending on how the application process goes with the city, he estimates phase one will accommodate 180 staff members, which is around 30 per cent of their workforce.

The goal, he said, it to get the heli-hotel started and have construction crews move to the staff accommodation and to have to open the winter season after the golf course opens in 2023, however, the timeline on that project depends on how the permitting process goes.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

The next phases of development will also see investments in infrastructure that is required to ensure projects can proceed, such as a reservoirs, roads and intersections, trails and parking lots at the south base.

These plans were created with Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners, after the master plan update in April 2019.

A neighbourhood plan shows locations of five residential areas for development including Mackenzie Landing, Hillside Residential, which will be accessed through the south base, Monashee Estates, golf course houses and house along the bluff overlooking the learning facility, which will be located on Airport Way.

Brownlie said they could not find an appropriate amount of land for the golf learning centre adjacent to the resort, so they are using land they own down the road.

The village core will be anchored by the Revelation Gondola and Sutton Place Hotel. It will continue to be pedestrian-only and feature underground parking, restaurants and retail space.

As the area develops, parking will be moved from the current site to the south base, which will start as gravel lots and eventually see a parking structure.

The south base will also be the location for staff housing.

See the presentation to city council for more maps and illustrations of the plans.

READ MORE: No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

development

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke city council rejects fifth cannabis retail store
Next story
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

Just Posted

COVID-19 signage outside the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
UPDATE: 22 COVID cases in 14 days in Revelstoke

Interior Health is calling the increasing number of cases a community cluster

Revelstoke City Councillors approved increases to water and sewer fees for 2021. (Review file photo)
City increases sewer and water fees for 2021

Revelstoke City Council approved the increases at their Nov. 24 meeting

Glass of whiskey
UBCO substance use clinic goes virtual

The clinic is adapting the way it provides services as the pandemic continues

A 3-D rendering of the future plans for the resort base and the south base. (Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners)
Resort releases plans for base, including staff housing

Dave Brownlie presented three year priorities and 10-20 year plans to Revelstoke City Council

cheese.
Morning Start: A museum displayed cheese made from the bacteria of celebrities

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

natural gas
FortisBC partners with UBC Okanagan to reduce emissions

Blending hydrogen, and other Renewable Gas, into the natural gas system will reduce emissions

REN Energy will source waste wood from ATCO Wood Products and other forest companies, as well as brush piles, to create Renewable Natural Gas in a new facility planned for Park Siding just outside of Fruitvale. Townsman file photo.
Kelowna, Calgary energy companies design renewable gas plant near Trail

The new project is in Fruitvale, B.C. and builds on Canada’s green energy economy

Penticton's Courthouse. (File)
Six months jail for robbing Okanagan cannabis dispensary

After time served, the 29-year-old has another month in prison

A semi truck blocks a single lane of traffic on Highway 6 near Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon Thursday, Nov. 26. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Semi truck blocking single lane near Vernon

Incident near Kalamalka Lake Road delays westbound traffic

(Pixabay photo)
Company fined after worker falls through roof at Kelowna construction site

WorkSafeBC says no form of fall protection was used, resulting in serious injuries

Most Read