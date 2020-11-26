Resort releases plans for base, including staff housing

A 3-D rendering of the future plans for the resort base and the south base. (Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort shared their plans for the future development of the village over the next 10-to-20 years with city council Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Plans include an additional 2,600 units in the form of hotel rooms, condo-hotels and single-family residences, for a total of 8,000-bed units, 10 per cent of which will be for employee housing.

Dave Brownlie, president of the resort, said this represents around 57 per cent of total possible resort development.

Priorities in the next three years include employee housing, the heli hotel, the golf course as well as an adjacent hotel and residences and townhouses on Mountain Road.

Brownlie said the resort has submitted their application for staff housing to the city.

“Employee housing is a priority for Revelstoke Mountain Resort.”

Depending on how the application process goes with the city, he estimates phase one will accommodate 180 staff members, which is around 30 per cent of their workforce.

The goal, he said, it to get the heli-hotel started and have construction crews move to the staff accommodation and to have to open the winter season after the golf course opens in 2023, however, the timeline on that project depends on how the permitting process goes.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

The next phases of development will also see investments in infrastructure that is required to ensure projects can proceed, such as a reservoirs, roads and intersections, trails and parking lots at the south base.

These plans were created with Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners, after the master plan update in April 2019.

A neighbourhood plan shows locations of five residential areas for development including Mackenzie Landing, Hillside Residential, which will be accessed through the south base, Monashee Estates, golf course houses and house along the bluff overlooking the learning facility, which will be located on Airport Way.

Brownlie said they could not find an appropriate amount of land for the golf learning centre adjacent to the resort, so they are using land they own down the road.

The village core will be anchored by the Revelation Gondola and Sutton Place Hotel. It will continue to be pedestrian-only and feature underground parking, restaurants and retail space.

As the area develops, parking will be moved from the current site to the south base, which will start as gravel lots and eventually see a parking structure.

The south base will also be the location for staff housing.

See the presentation to city council for more maps and illustrations of the plans.

READ MORE: No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

development