Restaurant dedicated to the potato opens its doors in Kelowna

Oh So Potato has opened to the public in Kelowna on KLO Road.

The humble potato is the basis of dishes all around the world and a new Kelowna eatery is all about celebrating the spud.

After weeks of tater teasing on social media, Oh So Potato opened its doors to the public on Nov. 18.

At KLO Road and Gordon Drive, this restaurant provides you a way to eat the potato with every course.

Oh So Potato refers to its appetizing menu as “the baked potato re-invented”.

From loaded potato soup to spaghetti and meatball stuffed potatoes to potato churros, they’ve thought of it all.

Before picking one of the 19 options, tater enthusiasts will choose between a baked potato, mashed potatoes or nachos as your base.

With options like BBQ pulled pork, the Aloha, Fiesta Taco, Good Ol’ Broccoli & Cheese, Butter Chicken, Pizza, Steak & Cheese, Chicken Alfredo and Cheeseburger there is bound to be a spud for everyone.

For more information, click here.

