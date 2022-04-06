Revelstoke-based health tracking app giving back to the community

Revelstoke-based company Cronometer is promoting a healthy lifestyle by offering the premium experience of their app to residents of the community.

According to Gabby Mason, User Acquisition Manager with the company, Cronometer is a nutrition tracking app that goes beyond counting calories by focusing on accuracy and provides a holistic view of overall nutrition.

The app uses lab-analyzed data to help accurately log food consumption and keeps a diary of your daily intake, unlike its competitors who use crowd-sourced entries which can lead to user error according to Mason.

Cronometer is popular amongst trainers and athletes, including the Revelstoke Grizzlies and their staff, to achieve peak performance and fitness through a monitored diet.

Aaron Davidson, CEO and founder of Cronometer, started the app as a hobby when trying to track a specialized diet but realized he couldn’t find anything useful in the market at the time in 2005. The application developed from there, and he then decided to move to Revelstoke and continue the company’s growth.

Now Cronometer has grown to nearly 6-million users worldwide and has a team of about 40 employees, most of whom live in Revelstoke.

According to Mason, the small team at Cronometer has allowed for flexibility and agility amongst team members, and the tight-knit group of Revelstoke locals has created a strong culture that promotes a healthy work-life balance within the company.

Mason added that the company tries to hire local talent as much as they can and that many within the company have joined Cronometer as their first permanent job in Revelstoke after the seasonal life they were living before.

Revelstoke locals can sign-up for a free subscription to Cronometer Gold through the company’s website, Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once an account has been created, contact Cronometer’s Community Manager at eliisa@cronometer.com to determine eligibility.

