Revelstoke book store closing

Owner of Grizzly Books thanks her customers and dedicated staff

Grizzly Books & Serendipity Shop is closing at the end of January 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Grizzly Books & Serendipity Shop will be closing at the end of January.

Vanessa Smith, owner of the business, made the announcement on Dec. 30.

“This has not been an easy decision, just as 2020 has not been an easy year,” she said.

Smith stepped into the business in 1999. She said it was unfamiliar to her but bristling with potential.

“At that time the internet was just emerging in Revelstoke, so I was compelled to use a Microfiche machine,” she reminisced. “Thank goodness that didn’t last more than a year.”

Her dog, and best friend Basil worked at the store with her. He was a fixture and many a customer would poke their heads in asking for him.

In 2011 her dog Shakespeare also graced the store.

With a little bit of love and loads of good reads, the store went from a small, underdeveloped business to a thriving one-of-a-kind shop.

“Of course the business would never have been as successful as it was without the support of the local community and my amazing, resilient staff,” Smith said.

READ MORE: Ups and downs of business in Revelstoke in 2020

Over the years Smith employed several high school students, saying it was special to see their growth and maturity.

“The transformation from Grade 10 to graduation was astounding,” she said. “I had one young gal who tried using a mop, to no avail, and had to learn the art of how to ‘swoosh’ the mop over the floor. She is now a university graduate and thriving in an English, academic world.”

Smith said all of her staff have been the best any owner could ask for.

“I could not and would not be as successful in my business without the orchestra; always in tune, caring and devoted,” she said.

Most of all Smith said she would like to thank her customers.

“I know this store is special and you have supported it unequivocally and with zealous enthusiasm,” she said. “For this I am grateful. I will miss each and every one of you, our rapport, conversations, recommendations and most importantly your avid enthusiasm for the art of reading.”

She finished her announcement with a quote from Disney’s The Fox and the Hound: “Good bye may seem forever. Farewell is like the end, but in my heart is the memory and there you will always be.”

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksSmall Business