Grizzly Books & Serendipity Shop is closing at the end of January 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Grizzly Books & Serendipity Shop is closing at the end of January 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke book store closing

Owner of Grizzly Books thanks her customers and dedicated staff

Grizzly Books & Serendipity Shop will be closing at the end of January.

Vanessa Smith, owner of the business, made the announcement on Dec. 30.

“This has not been an easy decision, just as 2020 has not been an easy year,” she said.

Smith stepped into the business in 1999. She said it was unfamiliar to her but bristling with potential.

“At that time the internet was just emerging in Revelstoke, so I was compelled to use a Microfiche machine,” she reminisced. “Thank goodness that didn’t last more than a year.”

Her dog, and best friend Basil worked at the store with her. He was a fixture and many a customer would poke their heads in asking for him.

In 2011 her dog Shakespeare also graced the store.

With a little bit of love and loads of good reads, the store went from a small, underdeveloped business to a thriving one-of-a-kind shop.

“Of course the business would never have been as successful as it was without the support of the local community and my amazing, resilient staff,” Smith said.

READ MORE: Ups and downs of business in Revelstoke in 2020

Over the years Smith employed several high school students, saying it was special to see their growth and maturity.

“The transformation from Grade 10 to graduation was astounding,” she said. “I had one young gal who tried using a mop, to no avail, and had to learn the art of how to ‘swoosh’ the mop over the floor. She is now a university graduate and thriving in an English, academic world.”

Smith said all of her staff have been the best any owner could ask for.

“I could not and would not be as successful in my business without the orchestra; always in tune, caring and devoted,” she said.

Most of all Smith said she would like to thank her customers.

“I know this store is special and you have supported it unequivocally and with zealous enthusiasm,” she said. “For this I am grateful. I will miss each and every one of you, our rapport, conversations, recommendations and most importantly your avid enthusiasm for the art of reading.”

She finished her announcement with a quote from Disney’s The Fox and the Hound: “Good bye may seem forever. Farewell is like the end, but in my heart is the memory and there you will always be.”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksSmall Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. skilled trade shortage continues in COVID-19 work slump
Next story
Rumpus closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Just Posted

Rumpus Beer Co. is closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Rumpus closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Owner said he initially didn’t qualify for a COVID test

Grizzly Books & Serendipity Shop is closing at the end of January 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke book store closing

Owner of Grizzly Books thanks her customers and dedicated staff

Shade Sails Canada is sewing neck guards to protect health care in Revelstoke against COVID-19. (Submitted)
Ups and downs of business in Revelstoke in 2020

A look back at what happened in the business community

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang onto silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

A staff member at The Hamlets in Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 Dec. 29, 2020. (Hamlets file photo)
Third North Okanagan care home hit with coronavirus

Team member at The Hamlets tests positive for COVID-19

Vernon search and Rescue members used a heli-winch to extract an injured snowmobiler from the Hunters Range area near Enderby Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (VSAR image)
WATCH: Helicopter rescues injured North Okanagan snowmobiler

Search and rescue members overcame ‘challenging’ rescue conditions at Hunters Range Tuesday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Emergency vehicles are on scene and one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed five kilometres east of Sicamous. (Submitted)
Update: Highway 1 lane reopens after collision

Heavy snow is falling in the area and emergency vehicles are on scene.

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

Most Read