Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence Awards winners

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual business excellence awards on Nov. 6.
A virtual affair for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, this year’s video saw host Tyler Maki and Chamber president Maggie Spizzirri start at The Forum, hop on the Everything Revelstoke shuttle bus and make their way downtown where they met up with several of the award sponsors and winners at various locations around the city.
The winners were:
Employee of the Year-Tyler Maki from RCU Insurance
Business Resilience-Royal Canadian Legion Branch 46 and Roxy Theatre
Youth Employer of the Year-Roxy Theatre
Entrepreneurial Excellence-Fable Book Parlour
Sustainable Business Excellence-Little Bear Engineering
Accommodation Excellence-The Explorers Society Hotel
Tourism Attractions Excellence-Revelstoke Cycling Association
Retail Excellence-Mountain Goodness Natural Foods
Construction Excellence-Absolute Contracting
Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence-Downie Timber Ltd. Selkirk Cedar
Trades & Services Excellence-Birch Bear Cubs Daycare
Technology & Innovation Excellence-Revelstoke Idea Factory
Food & Beverage Excellence-Kawakubo
Community Support Excellence-Kawakubo
Business or Organization of the Year-Revelstoke Search and Rescue and Revelstoke Family Pharmacy
