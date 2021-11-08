Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence Awards winners

The ceremony went virtual for a second time in a row due to the pandemic

Fable Book Parlour was recognized with this year’s Entrepreneurial Excellence award in the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards. (Photo via Facebook-Fable Book Parlour)

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual business excellence awards on Nov. 6.

A virtual affair for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, this year’s video saw host Tyler Maki and Chamber president Maggie Spizzirri start at The Forum, hop on the Everything Revelstoke shuttle bus and make their way downtown where they met up with several of the award sponsors and winners at various locations around the city.

The winners were:

Employee of the Year-Tyler Maki from RCU Insurance

Business Resilience-Royal Canadian Legion Branch 46 and Roxy Theatre

Youth Employer of the Year-Roxy Theatre

Entrepreneurial Excellence-Fable Book Parlour

Sustainable Business Excellence-Little Bear Engineering

Accommodation Excellence-The Explorers Society Hotel

Tourism Attractions Excellence-Revelstoke Cycling Association

Retail Excellence-Mountain Goodness Natural Foods

Construction Excellence-Absolute Contracting

Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence-Downie Timber Ltd. Selkirk Cedar

Trades & Services Excellence-Birch Bear Cubs Daycare

Technology & Innovation Excellence-Revelstoke Idea Factory

Food & Beverage Excellence-Kawakubo

Community Support Excellence-Kawakubo

Business or Organization of the Year-Revelstoke Search and Rescue and Revelstoke Family Pharmacy

