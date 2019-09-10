Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce calling for business excellence nominations

Last year’s winners at the Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The 26th Annual Revelstoke Business Excellence Awards Nomination Survey is open.

The Chamber of Commerce is calling on you to help celebrate excellence in our community by nominating businesses, organizations and individuals that have caught your attention and inspired you with their excellent service, community dedication and ethical practices.

This is a quick survey to complete, nominate in one or all categories today, the survey closes Wednesday Sept. 18th at end of day.

READ MORE: Tourism Revelstoke hires new media and events coordinator

If you would like to nominate in person or in writing, drop into the chamber to pick up a nomination form and return by Sept. 18.

The 26th Business Excellence Awards Gala is on Saturday Nov. 2 at the Revelstoke Community Centre, 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. Dinner with Entertainment and Silent Auction to follow.

Tickets will be available at the Chamber office, 301 Victoria Road West starting Sept. 16. Contact us to purchase single tickets or full tables for your group.

READ MORE: PHOTO GALLERY: Revelstoke Chamber celebrates business excellence

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.