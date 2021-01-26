Revelstoke council stubs out cannabis store proposed at Zalas strip mall

The business was within 100 metres of an organization that hosts youths

Revelstoke City Council have denied an application for a development variance permit that would have allowed a cannabis store to be located at the strip mall that hosts Zalas. (Photo via Google Maps)

City council denied a development variance permit and is recommending the province deny a cannabis retail license for a proposed store on Victoria Rd.

Councillor Rhind was in favour of the permit, however the rest of the councillors voted to stop the development.

Korina Lucas, the applicant, applied to open Canadian Mountain Cannabis at 1605-5 Victoria Rd. W, which is in the strip mall where Zalas Resturant is located.

Lucas, who was present at the council meeting on Jan. 26, said the company has a lot invested in Revelstoke, having worked on the project for a year and a half and has every intention of following the strict provincial policies that prevent contact between cannabis and children.

Though the zoning of the location permits cannabis retail sales, it is located only 44 metres away from the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, which offers youth workshops.

And right next door is the Revelstuck Escape Rooms. In a letter in response to the application, the owner claimed that 40 per cent of his clientele are children or families. He said he was worried a cannabis store next door would drive those people away.

According to the city’s cannabis regulations, retail stores are not permitted within 100 metres of a site or facility catering to youth.

Due to this policy, city staff recommended denying the variance permit.

There are currently four cannabis retail stores in Revelstoke. This is the second cannabis retail application council has denied in the last three months.

BusinesscannabisCity Council