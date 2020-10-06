Revelstoke Credit Union CEO to retire in May

Roberta Bobicki has been working at the credit union for 40 years

Roberta Bobicki, long-time CEO of the Revelstoke Credit Union, will be retiring May 1, 2021.

The RCU board of directors has also announced that Michelle Hardy will be appointed to replace Bobicki.

“Roberta has had an outstanding 40-year career with RCU, and she has played a key role in growing our organization to be one of the leading models for how independent Credit Unions should serve their members and communities,” said Alan Chell, chair of the RCU board, in a news release.

“We will greatly miss her wealth of knowledge, skill and experience and are grateful for her many contributions.”

Michelle Hardy, chief financial officer at Revelstoke Credit Union, will be replacing Roberta Bobicki as CEO in May 2021. (Revelstoke Credit Union)

Hardy has worked for RCU for 15 years and is currently the chief financial officer. She has worked closely with Bobicki for the past five years.

“After 43 years in the Credit Union system, it is time for me to pass the baton,” said Bobicki in a news release.

“I am blessed to have had a lifetime career in an organization that shares my value of people and community. It has been an honour to serve our members and to have worked with so many amazing people along the way. I have every confidence in Michelle as our new CEO. She will bring renewed energy and skills and at the same time preserve our values and business model.”

Hardy said she is honoured to take on the new role and succeed Bobicki.

“I look forward to working with our talented team to continue to deliver excellent service and community support while leading the organization into the future,” she said.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business