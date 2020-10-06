Revelstoke Credit Union CEO to retire in May

Roberta Bobicki has been working at the credit union for 40 years

Roberta Bobicki, long-time CEO of the Revelstoke Credit Union, will be retiring May 1, 2021.

The RCU board of directors has also announced that Michelle Hardy will be appointed to replace Bobicki.

“Roberta has had an outstanding 40-year career with RCU, and she has played a key role in growing our organization to be one of the leading models for how independent Credit Unions should serve their members and communities,” said Alan Chell, chair of the RCU board, in a news release.

“We will greatly miss her wealth of knowledge, skill and experience and are grateful for her many contributions.”

Michelle Hardy, chief financial officer at Revelstoke Credit Union, will be replacing Roberta Bobicki as CEO in May 2021. (Revelstoke Credit Union)

Hardy has worked for RCU for 15 years and is currently the chief financial officer. She has worked closely with Bobicki for the past five years.

“After 43 years in the Credit Union system, it is time for me to pass the baton,” said Bobicki in a news release.

“I am blessed to have had a lifetime career in an organization that shares my value of people and community. It has been an honour to serve our members and to have worked with so many amazing people along the way. I have every confidence in Michelle as our new CEO. She will bring renewed energy and skills and at the same time preserve our values and business model.”

Hardy said she is honoured to take on the new role and succeed Bobicki.

“I look forward to working with our talented team to continue to deliver excellent service and community support while leading the organization into the future,” she said.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP ask public to help find missing cyclist

James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Revelstoke Credit Union CEO to retire in May

Roberta Bobicki has been working at the credit union for 40 years

Funeral home in Revelstoke aquired by new owners, managers will remain

Penticton’s Providence Funeral Homes bought the Bowers group

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Revelstoke propane users to be charged natural gas rates

FortisBC received approval from the BC Utilities Commission for the change

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Kelowna rescue crews called out to two separate incidents involving seniors

A 74-year-old man with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital from Scenic Canyon, rescue ongoing for 84-year-old on KVR

Sicamous RCMP confirm two dead in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous as RCMP investigate collision

Highway closed in both directions near the Hummingbird Resort

Lake Country ArtWalk presents colourful chairs to Summerland

Installation of three chairs can be seen at Spirit Square in Peach Orchard Park

Most Read