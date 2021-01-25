Revelstoke Credit Union has updated their website and is planning on offering online banking as well as a mobile app in coming months. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Credit Union has updated their website and is planning on offering online banking as well as a mobile app in coming months. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Credit Union updates website, plans for banking app in the works

The redesigned website launched Jan. 21

The Revelstoke Credit Union is updating their website, revcu.com.

It was launched on Jan. 21, aiming to bring users a modern and efficient web experience.

A new system of online banking as well as a RevCU mobile app will launch in April.

“Our old platform had reached its technological limits and was preventing us from offering requested products and services,” said Todd Webber, manager of information systems at RCU, in a news release. “Our new website, which is just the beginning, was built utilizing forward-thinking technology providing a foundation for innovation with new and exciting things to come. We are very excited about the opportunities our new platform provides and have already begun to leverage its abilities.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke property values up by 7% in 2020

With a growing number of members using the website on tablets or mobile devices, a fully responsive web experience will improve navigation and functionality within the site on any device.

According to a news release from the organization, it is their goal to make the digital experience more efficient.

Central1 Credit Union provides support and services for the Credit Union system across British Columbia and Ontario and is an important partner to RevCU with new services.

“Revelstoke Credit Union’s new digital banking experience reflects the trends and expectations that Canadians have for their banking needs,” says Mark Blucher, President and CEO of Central 1, in a news release. “We recognize that digital transformation is more important than ever, and we’re excited to see financial institutions like Revelstoke Credit Union further prioritize the evolving needs of their members.”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Banking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VantageOne staff urged to take tentative deal

Just Posted

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Revelstoke Credit Union has updated their website and is planning on offering online banking as well as a mobile app in coming months. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Credit Union updates website, plans for banking app in the works

The redesigned website launched Jan. 21

A member of the Avalanche Canada South Rockies field team gathers important snowpack data that is used to produce daily avalanche forecasts for the region. (Photo by Jennifer Coulter)
Avalanche Canada receives $180k for office renovations

The money was granted through Community Gaming Grant

The rocks are painted and then hidden around town. Those who find them can keep them, leave them where they are or hide them elsewhere. (Submitted)
Spreading love and kindness in Nakusp

New group launched to nurture rock painting and hunting community

The Okanagan Regional Library is holding a pair of online contests for its young readers. (File photo)
Okanagan Regional Library challenges young readers

Pair of contests online aimed at kids aged up to 18

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in on a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health. (Birinder Narang/Twitter)
PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders visits B.C. landmarks through the magic of photo editing

Residents jump on viral trend of photoshopping U.S. senator into images

Auldin Maxwell stacks the 693rd block on the top of record-breaking Jenga tower on Nov. 29. (Submitted)
Salmon Arm boy rests world-record attempt on single Jenga brick

Auldin Maxwell, 12, is now officially a Guinness world record holder.

The fine for changing lanes or merging over a solid line costs drivers $109 and two penalty points in B.C. (Screenshot via Google Street View)
B.C. drivers caught crossing, merging over solid white lines face hefty fine

Ticket for $109, two penalty points issued under Motor Vehicle Act for crossing solid lines

A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Yukon’s Minister of Community Services, John Streiker, says he’s outraged that a couple from outside the territory travelled to a remote community this week and received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-POOL
Couple charged after travelling to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine

The maximum fine under the emergency measures act is $500, and up to six months in jail

Metis Nation of B.C. President Clara Morin Dal Col poses in this undated handout photo. The Metis Nation of B.C. says Dal Col has been suspended from her role as president. The Metis Nation of B.C. says Dal Col has been suspended from her role as president. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Metis Nation of B.C. *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Metis Nation of B.C. suspends president, citing ‘breach’ of policies, procedures

Vice-president Lissa Smith is stepping in to fill the position on an acting basis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Payette shouldn’t get same benefits as other ex-governors general: O’Toole

Former governors general are entitled to a pension and also get a regular income paid to them for the rest of their lives

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crystal Johns used her lunch break to film her audition video for the Vancouver Canucks.
VIDEO: Former Vees anthem singer wants to bring her voice to the Canucks

Crystal Johns made her audition tape during a lunch break

Snow covers Main Street in downtown Penticton Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021.
First snowfall of 2021

Chances of light snow all week

Most Read