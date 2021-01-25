Revelstoke Credit Union updates website, plans for banking app in the works

Revelstoke Credit Union has updated their website and is planning on offering online banking as well as a mobile app in coming months. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Credit Union is updating their website, revcu.com.

It was launched on Jan. 21, aiming to bring users a modern and efficient web experience.

A new system of online banking as well as a RevCU mobile app will launch in April.

“Our old platform had reached its technological limits and was preventing us from offering requested products and services,” said Todd Webber, manager of information systems at RCU, in a news release. “Our new website, which is just the beginning, was built utilizing forward-thinking technology providing a foundation for innovation with new and exciting things to come. We are very excited about the opportunities our new platform provides and have already begun to leverage its abilities.”

With a growing number of members using the website on tablets or mobile devices, a fully responsive web experience will improve navigation and functionality within the site on any device.

According to a news release from the organization, it is their goal to make the digital experience more efficient.

Central1 Credit Union provides support and services for the Credit Union system across British Columbia and Ontario and is an important partner to RevCU with new services.

“Revelstoke Credit Union’s new digital banking experience reflects the trends and expectations that Canadians have for their banking needs,” says Mark Blucher, President and CEO of Central 1, in a news release. “We recognize that digital transformation is more important than ever, and we’re excited to see financial institutions like Revelstoke Credit Union further prioritize the evolving needs of their members.”

