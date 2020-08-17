The Revelstoke Feel Good Collective is closing Aug. 30. (Facebook photo)

Revelstoke Feel Good Collective ending on a positive note

Owner says a second shut down in the fall would destroy any hope of coming back

Revelstoke Feel Good Collective will be closing its 300 1st Street location at the end of August.

COVID-19 put a halt to the collective’s plans to find a larger space, with the doors closing, as required, in March.

Though the collective location reopened, owner Anna Minten says closing again in the fall would drain her ambition to create more feel goodness for the community.

“Covid was not the cause of me closing shop, it was merely the catalyst to creating new beginnings,” Minten said in a news release.

Minten decided to close up shop on a positive note and celebrate the first life cycle of the Revelstoke Feel Good Collective, which opened around 3.5 year ago.

She plans to retreat, recharge and then, when the time is right, create a bigger and better version of the collective.

“It’s kind of bitter sweet,” Minten said.

“I’ll miss this beautiful space and seeing my fabulous customers for the next little while, yet it’s very exciting to have the time and energy to manifest a more serving space with the brilliant hearts and minds that have joined me in the creation of our next chapter.

“I know without a doubt, the next space will be even better.”

The Feel Good Collective is a shared space that advertises and offers a selection of supportive health practices available within Revelstoke.

It features two treatment rooms and a small gift shop offering locally made herbal teas, tinctures, salves, scents, jewelry, soaps, meditation aids and gemstones. The collective is open until Aug. 30, Tuesday to Saturday, 12 to 4 p.m.

