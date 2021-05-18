Revelstoke hotel recognized as one of Canada’s best

The Explorers Society won second for an award from Tripadvisor

For the second year in a row, the Explorers Society Hotel won a Tripadvisor award.

The Best of the Best Awards celebrates travelers’ favourite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor. There are approximately 9 million businesses listed on the site.

The Explorers Society Hotel came second for the best 10 small hotels in Canada.

“We are blown away frankly, awed, and humbled,” the hotel posted on Instagram.

The accommodation provider is located in a 1911 building in downtown Revelstoke. With nine rooms, it’s one of the smaller hotels in Revelstoke, but it has a fine dining restaurant —Quartermaster Eatery — attached.

