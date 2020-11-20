According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s website the mountain boasts North America’s greatest vertical at 1,713 metres (5,620 ft) along with an average snowfall of 10.5 metres (34.4 ft). (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s website the mountain boasts North America’s greatest vertical at 1,713 metres (5,620 ft) along with an average snowfall of 10.5 metres (34.4 ft). (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

Resort expected to open Nov. 27

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is encouraging everyone to abide by the province-wide travel restrictions to avoid non-essential travel.

“We are excited to welcome back Revelstoke residents…but we encourage all other skiers and riders to reschedule their travel plans until after the restrictions have been lifted,” said Kevin Manuel, spokesperson.

READ MORE: Several Revelstoke businesses adjust services due to COVID-19 spike

The resort is scheduled to open Nov. 27 and masks are mandatory for anyone over the age of three everywhere on the resort including all indoor facilities, lift lines and while riding the gondola and chairlifts.

Tourism Revelstoke and the resort have paused advertisements aimed at enticing non-locals.

“If you are thinking of skiing, go to a local mountain,” said Bonnie Henry, the province’s top doctor, in a press conference on Nov. 19.

Despite the province’s urging people to avoid non-essential travel, Manuel said the resort hopes the overall season will not be significantly impacted beyond the original plan, but noted things will certainly look a bit different with travel restrictions in place.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

On Nov. 19, B.C.’s ban on private gatherings in the Lower Mainland has been extended province-wide for at least another two weeks. Masks are now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

Henry said the coming weeks will be the most difficult in our pandemic. The government’s focus is on slowing the spread to protect those who are most at risk and keep important activities, like schools, open.

Mayor Gary Sulz said if out-of-towners do still travel to Revelstoke for whatever the reason, he said to show them kindness and understanding.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSkiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna based tattoo artist returns to Rutland stomping grounds

Just Posted

According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s website the mountain boasts North America’s greatest vertical at 1,713 metres (5,620 ft) along with an average snowfall of 10.5 metres (34.4 ft). (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

Resort expected to open Nov. 27

pixabay
Liam’s Lowdown: 10 things to do at home during COVID-19

Just because we’re staying home, doesn’t mean we can’t try something new

car.
Morning Start: If you sneeze while driving at 60 mph, your eyes are closed for around 50 feet

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Hwy 1 near Rogers Pass, at 8:40 p.m. (DriveBC)
Update: Hwy 1 at Rogers Pass reopened

A vehicle incident caused hours-long closure of the highway, west of Rogers Pass summit

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases overnight

There are now a total of 1,172 cases in the region

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

The Schubert Centre is closed until further notice in an effort to protect the community. But those who previously enjoyed lunch at the centre can still sign up for Meals on Wheels. (Schubert Centre photo)
North Okanagan centre closes to protect seniors from COVID-19

Schubert Centre wants to do its part to keep community safe

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Originally the Summerland Reservoir was a glacial lake formed from surrounding groundwater. Former names have included Barclay Lake and Balcomo Lake. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum.)
Summerland’s reservoir was once a glacial lake

Water supply has had many names over the years.

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
UPDATE: North Okanagan helping family who lost everything in house fire

No one, including pets, was harmed, but GoFundMe started to help family rebuild

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

Trudeau was back outfront Rideau Cottage amid concerning COVID-19 projections from Dr. Theresa Tam

A pedestrian walks past a closed storefront on St. Catherine street as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on local businesses, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
High-income earners in Canada collected CERB, pandemic-related data shows

Tax policy experts note that many higher-income earners saw their workplaces closed

Droptine, a 5-by-5 mule deer buck who was poached within Kimberley limits. This photo was taken by Dallas Rehill who said: It deeply saddens me I won’t be able to photograph this beautiful animal in years to come. (Dallas Rehill photo)
Famous Kootenay deer shot by poacher, sparking conservation probe

“Droptine” was shot within Kimberley city limits, after hunting season closed; CO has leads in investigation

Most Read