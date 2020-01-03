Northland Properties Corporation, owner of Revelstoke Mountain Resort, has purchased Grouse Mountain Resort in the Vancouver area. (Grouse Mountain Resort photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort owners buy Grouse Mountain Resort

Northlands Property made the announcement on Jan. 2, 2020

The owners of Revelstoke Mountain Resort are purchasing Grouse Mountain Resort, known as Vancouver’s “number one natural attraction.”

Northlands Properties Corporation, announced the agreement with CM Asset Management Co. Ltd. on Jan. 2, 2020.

“With our strong family and company roots in Vancouver, we are excited with the opportunity to make this acquisition,” said Tom Gaglardi, president and CEO of Northland Properties Corporation, in a news release. “We look forward to working closely with the existing team and leadership group, as well the community to ensure we maintain and evolve the iconic Grouse Mountain experience for all of our visitors.”



Northland Properties Corporation also owns Selkirk Tangiers Heliskiing as well as the Sandman Hotel Group, the Sutton Place Hotels, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Denny’s Restaurants, Chop Steakhouses, Shark Club Sports Bar Grill and the Dallas Stars.

“We welcome the opportunity to join Canada’s fastest growing hospitality group,” said Michael Cameron, president of Grouse Mountain Resort, in a news release.“As a leader in the hotel and restaurant industry, Northland Properties has shown tremendous growth and innovation across their diversified group of companies. We look forward to working together, recognizing the accomplishments that the Grouse Mountain Resort and its team have achieved over the years and continuing to build on that success.”



Grouse Mountain Resort sees 1.3 million visitors each year. It is a year-round destination that offers a variety of outdoor adventures, cultural and educational experiences as well as snow sports. The goal is to create enduring memories based on remarkable experiences, the news release said.

CM purchased the property in 2017.

“Since our acquisition… Grouse has made significant strategic investments in management, sales and marketing, facilities and infrastructure, adventure offerings, and technology capabilities to bolster its value-add for guests,” said Kenny Zou, managing director of CM, in a news release. “We are delighted to have partnered with such a collaborative management team and achieved impressive growth. Looking ahead, joining one of Canada’s top hospitality groups will be highly beneficial for Grouse Mountain’s guests, employees, and partners.”

Northlands Properties took ownership of Revelstoke Mountain Resort in 2008.



 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
