Gareth Jones, owner of Jones Distillery, and Megan Moore, head distiller, are celebrating their eight SIP Awards this year. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Jones Distilling lands eight SIP Awards

Jones Distilling, which distributes its products in Revelstoke and the Okanagan, has been internationally recognized again with SIP Awards for both product design and taste.

After last year’s win of the bronze medal for Mr. Jones Vodka, this year the distillery has been honoured with eight additional international awards.

READ MORE: Distillery takes flight

“We’re really excited to announce that every one of our products has won awards for design and taste, we can claim to be a truly internationally award winning distillery,” owner Gareth Jones says. “It is another sign of the breadth and depth of talent within Revelstoke. This is a true David and Goliath story.”

“We’re a small distillery with a small team and have been producing our gin and vodka for a relatively short time, so it really is an honour to be recognized in this way as such a young enterprise.”

Gin No. 1, which has been in production for less than six months, is taking home double gold in the tasting competition and bronze in the design competition.

READ MORE: Gareth Jones looks to turn Mountain View into distillery, medical clinic

Mr. Jones premium vodka was awarded silver in the tasting competition, gold in the design competition, and a Consumers’ Choice Award, an honour reserved for products that place bronze or better for two consecutive years. This builds on last year’s success.

Go Big or Go Gnome, a new alcoholic botanical cordial to be launched later this year, landed silver in the tasting competition, double gold in the design competition and an Innovation Award.

SIP Award winners are chosen through a blind tasting process in the only international spirits competition judged by consumers.

“We’re very happy about about these awards and the fact that we improved over last year,” head distiller Megan Moore says. “We’ve spent a lot of time developing these recipes and products and making sure they were up to our standards before releasing them to the public.”

 

