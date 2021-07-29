Revelstoke’s Pulse Boot Lab sold to OvareVentures

Pulse Boot Lab has been purchased by OvareVentures. (Contributed-OvareGroup)

OvareVentures has purchased Revelstoke’s Pulse Boot Lab and Ski Company, however founder Kai Palkeinen and his team will continue to lead the brand.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the OvareVentures family and look forward to the extensive marketing and E-commerce support they’ll provide, not only for ski boots, but throughout the outdoor industry,” said Palkeinen, in a news release. “We’re also excited about the synergies and cross-selling opportunities with their other outdoor brands.”

OvareVentures will provide money, creative and marketing services including strategy, E-commerce support and creative development to propel and scale Pulse Boot Lab’s quickly growing businesses.

According to a news release, Ovare intends to expand Pulse’s footprint by adding their merchandising mix as well as offering the Pulse Fit System through other outdoor store businesses.

“We have a remarkable opportunity to reshape the outdoor retail landscape with curated stores and a seamless E-commerce experience,” said Jordan F. Reber, chairman and CEO of OvareGroup, in a news release. “Pulse Boot Lab is an ideal fit for us and our intent is to support their growth and bring our collection of outdoor brands together in Revelstoke, a city built for outdoor growth.”

Pulse Boot Lab was founded in 2015. They develop and sell a suite of technology for ski shops that includes a proprietary boot fitting app, custom shell modification tools, custom liners and boot fitting and performance accessories.

OvareVentures is a growth initiative of OvareGroup. They build, acquire and invest in businesses that can benefit from their services. Other businesses they own include Baddle Pickleball, BALMLABS and BE.

