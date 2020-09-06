Sadie Baker and her dog Goblin. Baker launched a new dog walking and training business called Ruff ’N’ Revy. (Breanne Marie Photo)

Ruff’N’Revy will help you build trust with your dog

New dog walking and training business launched in Revelstoke

When Sadie Baker moved to Revelstoke in April she made a friend the best way she knew how, by at talking about dogs.

She reached out to Marika Koncek, owner of Revy K-9, who introduced Baker to some dog walking clients. Within a few weeks Baker was launching a dog training and dog walking business called Ruff’N’Revy.

“It all happened really fast,” she said.

Baker moved to Revelstoke from Edmonton, where she had worked in a dog daycare prior to the pandemic.

“I was basically a professional dog snuggler,” she said with a laugh.

Baker is a certified dog trainer through the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers and believes the building trust and confidence between a dog and their human, as well as teaching a human to better communicate with their dog is better than traditional obedience training.

Her force-free philosophy aligns closely with Koncek’s and the two hit it off right away.

“I like to meet like-minded people,” Baker said.

Baker’s own dog is a Boston terrier named Goblin, who she calls the love of her life and her best friend.

“Dogs are just so interesting,” she said. “I love observing them.”

When Baker isn’t spending time with dogs she is making music. In Edmonton she worked as a dueling pianist and she recently played the Trading Post’s night market.

At the moment she is offering group and solo dog walks as well as one-on-one training sessions. She can be reached by message on her Instagram or Facebook page as well as at sadie.ellenbaker@googlemail.com.

 

