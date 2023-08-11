Rusty Spur rounds up new Lumby location

An extensive line of feed and supplements for all farm animals and pets, as well as well as farm and veterinary supplies, and equine products, is available at the new Rusty Spur location in Lumby, on Shuswap Avenue. (Contributed) Rusty Spur owners Stuart Anderson (left) and Andrea Mann are excited about the shop’s new location in Lumby, now open. (Contributed)

How many more bags of dog food, horse blankets and chicken waterers will the Rusty Spur be able to carry in its new Lumby location?

“Lots! It’s going to make such a difference to the way we can expand the breadth and variety of our stock and serve our customers on a daily basis,” says Stuart Anderson, who co-owns the farm feed and pet store with his wife, Andrea Mann.

Last week, Rusty Spur moved from its rented and original location of 19 years, with the iconic horse statue outside the store, to a purchased building at 1863 Shuswap Avenue with 6,500 square feet and expansive grounds. The new store is now open.

“For us, it’s our dedication to the communities of Lumby and surrounding areas to be investing in a permanent spot that allows us to expand how we help customers meet the health, safety and nutritional needs of their farm animals and pets,” says Anderson.

In both Lumby, Enderby and online, the Rusty Spur sells an extensive line of feed and supplements for all farm animals and pets as well as well as farm and veterinary supplies, and equine products.

“We’re fortunate to support an amazing community of farmers, hobby farmers and pet owners — a group that is growing,” says Anderson, noting a steady stream of new community members in Lumby, and surrounding areas, from places like the Lower Mainland and Alberta keen to enjoy their farms, hobby farms and their yards for livestock and pets.

Another customer perk? A lot more parking and better access to the store. With room for more than 30 cars, it will make it even easier for customers to stock up on supplies on a block experiencing rejuvenation as other businesses move in. The new location also means growth of the Rusty Spur team, which currently is 13 employees strong, five of whom work at the Lumby location.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Sept. 16 complete with giveaways, food, music, events, discounts, and even a chance to have your photo taken kissing a llama. This will be chance for the Rusty Spur to thank all the organizations that brought this goal for the past two and a half years to reality.

