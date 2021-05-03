Salmon Arm a prize destination on U.S. game show, The Price is Right

A six-night stay at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort was a prize to be won in an episode of the Price is Right that aired Monday, May 3, 2021. (File photo)

The chance to win a vacation in Salmon Arm was cause for applause on The Price is Right.

During the May 3, 2021 episode of the popular CBS game show, one contestant had an opportunity to win a trip to “beautiful British Columbia,” with a flight from Los Angeles to “Kee-lona,” followed by a drive to Salmon Arm for a six-night stay at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort. Hopes for paddleboarding on Shuswap Lake, however, were dashed when the contestant guessed the wrong price of the trip while playing Squeeze Play. (The correct price was $5,392 US.)

While it wasn’t a win on the show, it was a win for Salmon Arm and the Prestige.

Hotel general manager Jesse Ziercke said it was a fun opportunity that provides exposure for the hotel and the region.

“Being able to showcase our resort and the City of Salmon Arm to an international audience is a big honour,” said Ziercke.

First televised in 1956, The Price is Right currently has a daily viewership of more than million people just in the U.S.

“When producers asked us to partner with them on an episode featuring our Salmon Arm resort, we of course said yes,” said Amy Nunn, vice president of sales and marketing for Prestige. Nunn added this was actually the seventh time in the last three years a Prestige property has been featured as a prize on the show. Other Prestige properties previously featured include Kelowna, Radium Hot Springs, Prince George, Nelson, Vernon and Cranbrook.

“It’s always a fun opportunity for our staff and community residents too, as everyone gets pretty excited about seeing their local property on such a high-profile show,” said Nunn.

Nunn noted Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort has undergone various renovations in recent years, with a new restaurant, Nineteen05 Kitchen and Raw Bar, opening soon.

