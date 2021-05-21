Sisters Shelby Rutschmann and Destini Cogbill are the management team behind the family venture that is Anvil Coffee Collective, located in downtown Salmon Arm at 310 A Ross St. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Sisters Shelby Rutschmann and Destini Cogbill are the management team behind the family venture that is Anvil Coffee Collective, located in downtown Salmon Arm at 310 A Ross St. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm family collaborates on opening of new coffee shop

Anvil Coffee Collective latest addition to downtown Salmon Arm

Sisters Shelby Rutschmann and Destini Cogbill want to tap into and elevate Salmon Arm’s coffee consciousness.

The two are the managing team behind the family venture that is Anvil Coffee Collective.

Rutschmann explained how the coffee shop, located downtown at 310 A Ross St., represents a shared dream of her family. For her, it began with her previous job managing a coffee shop in Vancouver. (Destini managed a different coffee shop in Kelowna.) The experience got her thinking about opening her own business in Salmon Arm, where she was raised by parents Janice and Ralph Rutschmann. Shelby said it was during a Skype call with her parents that she learned her father, a machinist, had a similar idea.

“My dad said, I’ve kind of been thinking it would be fun to start a coffee shop for the last 20 years – what do you think about actually doing it?” laughed Shelby. “So we all had this secret dream on our own, without telling each other, and all of a sudden it all came together all at once.”

Breaking down the business’ name, Shelby explained the word “collective” reflects the collaborative family effort at work, with everyone contributing their unique experiences, skills and talents to the venture. The word also reflects one of the sisters’ goals – for the business to be a place where people can meet, learn and grow.

“When the pandemic kind of loosens up a bit, we would love to provide things like coffee brewing classes, things that are accessible to people to learn how to do really great coffee at home as well,” said Destini.

“Anvil” is a reference to Ralph, who applied his craft in constructing the shop’s counter and other unique furniture pieces that lend to the space’s distinct vibe.

“He is incredibly creative and loves building things, so anvil is reminiscent of who he is and his contribution to the space,” said Shelby.

Another of the sisters’ goals is for Anvil to be a welcoming space for people who might find specialty coffee intimidating.

“Something Destini and I have both experienced – coffee can get extremely complicated, the more you dig into the specialty coffee scene, and it can be very intimidating,” said Shelby. “That’s something we really wanted to break the mold of… we want it to be a welcoming environment where the average person who doesn’t know anything about coffee can come and feel free to ask questions and learn and be a part of the journey.”

The sisters found like-minded souls and supporters in Nelson’s No. 6 Coffee Co., which provides the beans used at Anvil.

Planning for a soft open over the May long weekend (official opening on May 24), Anvil serves a variety of specialty coffees as well as teas and kombucha, and will start with a small variety of edible offerings. Destini said they are also working to acquire their liquor licence, with a vision of adding to Salmon Arm’s nightlife.

Read more: Salmon Arm business owner hits the bricks for fun look inside auto repair garage

Read more: Making connections: Salmon Arm business owner re-energized by free local program

“There are so many people moving in from bigger centres because they’re looking for that small-town vibe, but they are also kind of expecting to have those small luxuries, I guess, of having a space to go to or having a specialty coffee, or having a local beer from one of the local breweries,” said Shelby. “It’s growing and it’s expanding and I think it’s something we can tap into and grow with the city.”

When health restrictions permit, the sisters would also like to use the large space for things like open mic nights and live music.

For more information, visit the Anvil Coffee Collective on Facebook or at anvilcoffeecollective.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

coffeeSalmon Arm

 

Sisters Shelby Rutschmann and Destini Cogbill are the management team behind the family venture that is Anvil Coffee Collective, located in downtown Salmon Arm at 310 A Ross St. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Sisters Shelby Rutschmann and Destini Cogbill are the management team behind the family venture that is Anvil Coffee Collective, located in downtown Salmon Arm at 310 A Ross St. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
4 Mexican presidential helicopters added to North Okanagan company’s firefighting fleet
Next story
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Just Posted

Torch Day Parade on Mackenzie Avenue on May 24, 1941. Photo by George Stocks Studio. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10882)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 20

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Sometimes we need to step back and look at the bigger picture. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Taking a minute to be grateful

Today I am grateful to live in Revelstoke where the most devastating… Continue reading

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The cast of Friends makes around $20 million USD each year

Your morning start for Friday, May 21, 2021

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control as Highway 1 has been closed in both directions at Sicamous beginning about 5 p.m. May 20, 2021. Drive BC states Highway 97A and Highway 97B are suggested as detours. (Drive BC image)
Motor vehicle incident closes Trans-Canada Highway at Sicamous

Drive BC advises motorists to take Highway 97A westbound or Highway 97B eastbound

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

A map showing COVID-19case rates in the Central Okanagan. (BCCDC)
Nearly half of Central Okanagan adults have received 1st dose of COVID vaccine

Vaccination rate low, case count high in Rutland

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

A vehicle left the road and took out a utility pole in Osoyoos on Friday morning, May 21, 2021. (RCMP)
Osoyoos man destroys power pole in collision, knocks out power

The driver claims he swerved to avoid deer; police say speed was likely a factor

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Canada’s Erin Brockovich

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

Sisters Shelby Rutschmann and Destini Cogbill are the management team behind the family venture that is Anvil Coffee Collective, located in downtown Salmon Arm at 310 A Ross St. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm family collaborates on opening of new coffee shop

Anvil Coffee Collective latest addition to downtown Salmon Arm

A man potentially suffering an overdose lays unconscious outside a Penticton convenience store April 30, 2021 as bystanders call for help. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton records most overdoses in the Okanagan on same day B.C. breaks daily record

There have been 279 overdose calls in Penticton so far in 2021

Most Read