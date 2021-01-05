Salmon Arm farm market asks land commission to approve retail liquor sales

Salmon Arm Council has given its preliminary support to adding liquor to the list of products sold at DeMille’s Farm Market.
Applicant Brad DeMille addressed the city’s planning committee meeting on Jan. 4, explaining how selling local beer, wine and cider would help his business, the liquor producers and the local economy.
DeMille is making what’s called a ‘non-farm-use application’ to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) to include retail liquor sales on the property.
He said the plan would not require the expansion of the building footprint or any new construction.
Council members voted unanimously on Jan. 4 to forward the request to the next meeting of council on Jan. 11. If supported by council as expected, it will go to the ALC.
Then, if the ALC approves the plan, a city zoning bylaw amendment and provincial liquor licensing will be required.
Although the Jan. 11 meeting will not be a public hearing, Mayor Alan Harrison said members of the public are welcome to attend online and provide input.
