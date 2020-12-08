Artist Bench Guitars founder and luthier Ken Paterson plays one of his custom three-string box guitars. (Contributed)

Artist Bench Guitars founder and luthier Ken Paterson plays one of his custom three-string box guitars. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm luthier rocking the three-string

Two of Ken Paterson’s Artist Bench Guitars are owned by actor Jason Momoa

There’s a lot of music that can be played with just three strings.

This is something Salmon Arm luthier Ken Paterson has learned since building his first three-string box guitar. Now, 76 box guitars later, Paterson has become adept both at playing the box guitar, and at building them for his business, Artist Bench Guitars.

Modeled after the “cigar-box guitar,” but instead constructed with solid, exotic woods, each of Paterson’s guitars are one-of-a-kind works of art, from their sometimes unconventional parts (such as the Guiness can that was used for the bridge on a guitar built for Aquaman/Justice League actor Jason Momoa), to their custom paint jobs.

Paterson had never played a box guitar before building one, but he had his fill with the six-string variety.

“It’s a kind of strange transition – I airbrushed for about 30 years, I’ve done motorcycles and airbrushed lots of things and I always liked playing the guitar,” said Paterson. “I started out with a six-string years and years ago, but I got totally frustrated with chords and music theory and all that stuff.”

About three years ago, Paterson came across a video on Youtube of Justin Johson playing a three-string shovel. When he heard that bluesy sound, Paterson started looking into three-string instruments and decided to make his own.

“The first one I built, it kind of failed because I didn’t make the neck properly,” said Paterson. “And then I started doing more research and started building them and just fell in love with how simple they are to play and the sound they created, especially when you electrify them… They’re super easy to play and you can play pretty well any song on a three string.”

Paterson stressed he doesn’t use cigar boxes for his guitars as they are difficult to find in Canada and the materials used in their construction do not inspire confidence.

“I started making them out of exotic woods like three-quarters-of-an-inch thick walnut,” said Paterson. “There’s some weight to these guitars.”

The necks used on Paterson’s box guitars are the standard 25.5-inch guitar length, and they tend to be tuned to an open G, though he said it’s endless what they can be tuned to.

Tess Corps, Paterson’s partner and six-to-three string convert, said there’s a community of fellow three-string players who share information and music online. One of them, Mark Piper, features one of Paterson’s guitars on his Youtube channel, Uncle Mark’s Cigar Box Guitar Lessons.

Paterson’s guitars are also played by Momoa, who was gifted two of them by stunt people working with him.

“He loves drinking Guinness so I used a Guinness can as part of the bridge, and his tattoo is actually on the surface of it,” said Paterson of one of the guitars.

Speaking of good exposure, Paterson and Corps were also thrilled with the vibes at their Artist Bench Guitars tent at the 2019 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival.

“The Roots and Blues Festival was just amazing because, that was basically our first kick at the cat to get our name out there,” said Paterson. “There was a lot of guitar players coming around… They’d pick one up and I guarantee you, within five minutes they’ve got it figured out. They were doing chord changes and just having a blast.”

In addition to box guitars, Paterson has built a number of three-string shovel guitars and even a couple of four-string box guitars. He’s also creating a series of Flying-3 guitars (modeled after the iconic Gibson Flying V), including a V designed in tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

“There’s no rules with these things; I’ve got free rein,” said Paterson.

Artist Bench Guitars are currently available through the company’s Facebook page, on reverb.com, and they have a display at Solid Urban Studios in Ranchero.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

One of two Artist Bench Guitars built for actor Jason Momoa. (Contributed)

One of two Artist Bench Guitars built for actor Jason Momoa. (Contributed)

One of two Artist Bench Guitars built for actor Jason Momoa. (Contributed)

One of two Artist Bench Guitars built for actor Jason Momoa. (Contributed)

Ken Paterson enjoys having free rein to create whatever he can imagine at Artist Bench Guitars. (Contributed)

Ken Paterson enjoys having free rein to create whatever he can imagine at Artist Bench Guitars. (Contributed)

Previous story
TV network renovates Rutland cafe hit by COVID-19
Next story
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Just Posted

A snowfall earlier this winter in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 25 cm of snow expected by tonight

Avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche control today on Rogers Pass

Expect closures lasting two hours

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire near the corner of Robson Ave. and 3rd St. in Revelstoke on the evening of Dec. 7. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
UPDATED: Fire in downtown Revelstoke

The fire was countained within a workshop

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

Jane McNab is one of eight Revelstoke Seniors featured in a video series by Lisa Cyr and the Community Response Network. (Screenshot)
Connect with a senior in Revelstoke in new video series

They emphasize the importance of giving back to community

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

The Feather sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, is located at the north end of Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Contributed)
New Lake Country sculptures tell the stories of Syilx, Okanagan peoples

Three sculptures designed by local Indigenous artists now line the Pelmewash Parkway

Vernon’s Alpine Centre Bookwarehouse has temporality closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, due to challenges with people refusing to wear masks or follow other pandemic protocols. The charity book store says it hopes to reopen January 2021. (Alpine Centre/Facebook)
Customers ignoring COVID-19 rules reason for Vernon bookstore closure

Alpine Centre Book Warehouse said customers have refused to wear masks, been rude to volunteer staff

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. delays 2021 budget, moves to borrow more for COVID-19

$1,000 family benefit coming, online applications open Dec. 18

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

The Little Mermaid-themed tree is now on display at Mission Hill Estate Winery. (Wes Rota)
Kelowna family decorates tree for daughter who died after battle with cancer

Ruby Rota’s Disney-themed tree will also raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

Most Read