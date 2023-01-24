Salt & Brick Group buys Bad Tattoo Kelowna, rebrands as high-end sports bar

Bad Tattoo in both Penticton and Kelowna have been purchased by two different outlets

Bad Tattoo in Kelowna will soon be no more.

The brewpub, which opened on Clement Avenue in 2021, has been sold to the Salt and Brick Group.

As of Jan. 20, the group has taken over operations of the brewery, which will continue to operate as Bad Tattoo until April.

Salt and Brick Group co-owner James Addington said while the location is fairly new, there will be a small renovation and rebranding.

The aim will be to turn the space into a high-end sports bar, serving Okanagan beers, ciders and wines.

“We are huge fans of the beer and pizza that Bad Tattoo has long been known for and we are incredibly excited to take over operations of an almost brand new restaurant/bar space in one of Kelowna’s fastest-growing areas,” said Addington.

He added that he has been drawn to the space for some time, after operating two restaurants on Bernard, the rapidly growing North End was enticing for business.

Bad Tattoo was not for sale long before the Salt and Brick Group snatched it up.

However, this will be the end of the brick-and-mortar Bad Tattoo for now, as the Penticton location closed last month with Yellow Dog Brewing purchasing the brewpub, which had been open for nine years.

In the months to come the Kelowna location will continue to offer the same Bad Tattoo beers, including growlers and pizza.

In December, former Bad Tattoo owner Lee Agur said he had sold the Penticton location and was moving on to other adventures. Yellow Dog Brewing said they were humbled to take the space over.

“Over the years we have become great friends with the owners and team at Bad Tattoo. They opened the same time as Yellow Dog did in Port Moody, and they helped us grow our sibling brand Neighbourhood,” Yellow Dog told Black Press Media.

Meanwhile, Addington, says he knows how important the Kelowna location was to Agur and understands his dream, and will continue it on with a bit of twist.

“We really wish Lee the best in his next endeavours,” he said.

Come the end of April, Bad Tattoo will have a new look and a new name, which has yet to be announced.

“We are working with local partners in all areas of the food and beverage industry to rebrand and of course, the big forno oven will remain a showpiece,” said Addington. “We’ve long admired the way the craft beer community has always focused on supporting each other rather than being competitive in nature, we are hoping to showcase the best of the Okanagan here.”

READ MORE: Penticton’s Bad Tattoo Brewing is closing, Yellow Dog taking over

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BeerBreaking NewsCraft BreweriesKelowna