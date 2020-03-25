Jesse Pol Lochhead gets a special delivery at the Upper Room Mission from Trinity Routley of Back to Earth hand sanitizer. (Submitted Photo)

Sanitization spread to North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Local business donates natural hand sanitizer to care homes, transition house, Mission

Another local business has stepped up to help protect its citizens from COVID-19.

Lavington’s own Back to Earth donated more than 1,000 bottles of its Health Canada approved pure hand sanitizer to support the community’s most vulnerable citizens. The product was delivered Monday, March 23 to the Good Samaritan Heron Grove Seniors Facility, The Upper Room Mission, The Salvation Army, The Transition House and Mamas for Mamas (support low income families) in Kelowna.

“Most of them were brought to tears,” said Kylie Routley, Back to Earth founder and president. “It was an extremely emotional day.”

Keeping the community safe is a top priority for Routley, who has now delivered nearly $13,000 in product and has no plans on stopping

“We will continue to make donations to our community as we are all in this together.”

It’s a cause close to her heart, as her father was diagnosed with Picks (an early onset of dementia) three years ago, and now resides at Heron Grove.

Visiting her dad each week, Routley sees the amazing work the staff are doing to look after those who need a hand.

“The dedication and support I see from the nurses and care aids is something I will be forever grateful for. Health care workers are truly angels in disguise.”

Meanwhile the hand sanitizer is sold out online but retail partners throughout the province, and as far as Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, do have stock.

Locally, Back to Earth is also offering a free delivery service of all products in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby. Products will be left at the front door, orders can be made by phone at 250-550-6789.

