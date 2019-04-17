A hole is seen in the dome inside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Firefighters declared success Tuesday in a more than 12-hour battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its bell towers and the purported Crown of Christ. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

The Better Business Bureau wants you to wait if you want to donate towards rebuilding the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after Monday’s devastating fire.

“Scammers tend to take advantage of whatever is in the news and are ready to prey on your generosity,” said spokesperson Karla Davis on Wednesday. “BBB is therefore urging people to wait until an official rebuilding fund or charity has been established.”

READ MORE: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

Fraudsters may try to impersonate a charity, so watch for minor changes in the name and contact details. People wishing to make a donation should get the exact name, and the charity should be a registered organization.

Look out for overly heart-wrenching requests for help. No one was killed in the fire, so the bureau said all funds raised should be directed towards the reconstruction.

Ask for specific details about the charity. Information should be readily available, including its location, contact information and registration details.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Five reasons to update your hearing aids
Next story
Okanagan city’s Enterprize Challenge finalists named

Just Posted

UPDATE: 25 hectares burned in yesterdays grass fire

The blaze broke out on the river flats south of Revelstoke

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers expected

Fresh snow in alpine

Revelstoke RCMP seeking break and enter suspect

The theft occurred on Feb. 26

Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. released back into the wild

The five southern mountain caribou were released north of Revelstoke earlier this month.

Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies’ provincial win

The Grizzlies family celebrated their Cyclone Taylor Cup win on April 16… Continue reading

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curling championships

It will be the 4th time Kelowna has hosted a world championships

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation replaces executive director

Kate McBrearty has been named interim director, taking over from Lisa Westermark

Okanagan curler joining world champs – one event only

Vernon’s Jim Cotter to fill in at third for Sweden’s Niklas Edin rink at Grand Slam event in Saskatoon

Okanagan man accused of killing wife in 1986 to go to trial in 2020

Man accused of killing wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986 will have trial in Kelowna

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

Concert to benefit Critteraid

Steve Rodgers will perform in Summerland on April 20

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

Friend of alleged gunman in ‘absolute shock’ after four killed in Penticton

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

Most Read