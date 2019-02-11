After Dark Distillery owner and master distiller Dean Perry and employee Bailey McIvor show off some of the product available in the business’ Shuswap Avenue storefront. (File photo)

Shuswap moonshine distillery nabs silver medal

Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery recognized for their gin and vodka by Artisan Distillers Canada

A Sicamous moonshine distillery has received recognition for their clear spirits.

After Dark Distillery’s Monashee Mountain Vodka was awarded a silver medal at the 2019 Canadian Artisan Spirit of the Year Awards, while their Copper Island Gin picked up a bronze.

After Dark’s vodka is described as smooth and clean tasting but packs heat – making it ideal for caesars. Louise Perry one of the distillery’s owners said like all of After Dark’s spirits, the vodka is made with corn and malted barley giving it a nice sweetness.

The Copper Island Gin is flavoured with haskap berries grown near Salmon Arm. Perry said the gin also draws some flavour from lemongrass and orange peel.

Perry said a survey After Dark put out to customers visiting their Sicamous storefront, suggests local gin drinkers prefer a lighter flavoured gin with less juniper berries in the mix.

“It just makes it less piney,” she said

Although the distillery is still in their slow season, Perry said orders for liquor stores are beginning to pick up for the the coming months.

The small-batch distillery, located on Shuswap Avenue in Sicamous, has been open since March 2017.

Making even bigger waves than After Dark’s vodka and gin was a product from Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery, located just up the Trans-Canada Highway in Revelstoke. Monashee Spirits’ Ethos Gin was named the Canadian Artisan Spirit of the year with judges praising its citrusy, piney nose and residual sweetness among other attributes.

