Eagle River Secondary grad student Joanne Jankowski’s winning submission for the SASCU Leave Your Legacy Project art contest. (Contributed)

Eagle River Secondary grad student Joanne Jankowski’s winning submission for the SASCU Leave Your Legacy Project art contest. (Contributed)

Sicamous grad student given opportunity to leave legacy

Joanne Jankowski winner of SASCU Leave Your Legacy Project art contest at Eagle River Secondary

Joanne Jankowski will be leaving her mark at Eagle River Secondary with a mural funded by SASCU.

The Grade 12 student was awarded this honour, along with a $500 term deposit and another $500 for art supplies, by The SASCU Youth Council, for a concept she submitted to SASCU’s Leave Your Legacy Project art contest.

Specifically for Eagle River Secondary, the contest invited students to submit a project that would leave a message to future students. The winner gets to create their mural by the school’s courtyard.

The Youth Council remarked on Joanne’s submission of treetops and a soaring eagle inspiring future students to “look up – to see something spectacular,” and appreciated her “bold use of colour and focus on our local forests in her illustration.”

Youth council member Kacy Fehr said they were impressed by all the entries.

“I wish we could have picked them all,” said Fehr, an advisor at SASCU. “I especially enjoyed the thoughtful write ups that were submitted along with the pieces; theses texts really helped described the artists’ inspiration and overall message to future students.”

The unveiling of the finished piece and a presentation of the term deposit will occur at ERS on Friday, June 4.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Shuswap Orthodontics Jedi out in force for May 4th
Next story
West Kelowna winery named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for fifth year

Just Posted

Jaxon Renyard donates $240 worth of food to the food bank. The donation was accepted by Hannah Whitney and Melissa Hemphill of Community Connections. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
9 year old donates $240 worth of groceries to foodbank

Southside Market and Save On Food matched his donation, bumping up the total

Bob Keating was CBC’s Kootenays correspondent for 21 years. He retired last month to start a podcasting company. Photo: Tyler Harper
The voice of the Kootenays: CBC correspondent Bob Keating retires

Keating had reported out of Nelson since 2000

Rising youth suicide rates have prompted doctors at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto to launch a six-week clinical trial that includes adolescents who showed up at the hospital before or after they attempted to take their own lives. Black Press Media file photo
Suicide rates among Interior Health youth nearly double B.C. average

Vernon agency surveying parents, youth, teachers on how to help

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,075 since the pandemic began

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lakeside Medicine Centre Pharmacy in Kelowna on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Almost 9K more COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Central Okanagan within a week

Close to 70,000 Central Okanagan residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. She’s encouraging others to do the same. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

(File photo)
Ex Okanagan man’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: murder victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (top, in a game against the Manitoba Bisons, making one of his 38 Canada West solo tackles in 2019), was chosen by the in Tuesday’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft. (Rich Lam - UBC Thunderbirds photo)
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Canadian Football League club selects former VSS Panthers star Ben Hladik in third round of league draft

Growlers of Penticton’s finest craft beer are displayed on Okanagan Lake beach where they can now be consumed legally. (Ale Trail photo)
Booze on beaches is underway in Penticton

As of May 1 to October, you can bring alcohol to designated beaches and parks

Quails’ Gate wine bottles. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna winery named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for fifth year

This is the fifth consecutive year that the winery has received the national honour

Most Read