Silver Star beer and cider fest going ahead in September

The Silver Star Beer and Wine Fest takes place at SilverStar Mountain Resort Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 1-6 p.m. (Destination Silver Star photo)

Smoke and wildfires in the area aren’t going to stop the Silver Star Beer and Cider Fest from returning to the mountain in Vernon.

The festival will unite aficionados for a full day of sampling Saturday, Sept. 9, from breweries, cideries and a couple distilleries and ready-to-drink options.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together and make the most of one of the summer’s final weekends,” said Cassandra Zerebeski, executive director of Destination Silver Star. “We will have live music and our special pop-up Polson Artisan Market in the village.

“With over 20 cideries and breweries joining the festival, there’s a world of flavours to explore.”

The aim of the non-profit event is to help support Silver Star accommodation providers and the breweries and cideries of B.C.

Zerebeski says there is a potential misconception in the Lower Mainland that the Okanagan weather is poor and smoke is prevalent.

“Silver Star was very fortunate to not have any travel restrictions in place over the last month. We are open for business and ready to welcome our neighbouring communities and destination visitors from across BC and Alberta with open arms to enjoy these last weeks of summer exploring the mountains and enjoying delicious craft beers and ciders from makers across the province,” she said.

Ticket sales haven’t been at the same volume as last year’s event but they are picking up as the date for this year’s event nears.

“The ticket pace is likely attributed to a variety of factors including the recent travel restrictions and the tightening of belts of our guests as they wrap up their summer plans,” Zerebeski said.

Silver Star Stays is also running a contest on bookings made on their site until Sept. 1 for a chance to win a two night stay, two tickets to the Beer and Cider Fest, and two SilverStar Bike Park passes. Learn more here.

Participating breweries and cideries include Northyards Cider Co, Fernie Brewing Co., Monashee Spirits, Marten Brewing Co. Cambium Cider Co., Russell Brewing Co. Shuswap Cider Co., Okanagan Springs, Yellow Dog Brewing Co., Ricochet Brewing, Granville Island Brewing, Kelowna Brewing Company, Leftfield Cider Co., Highway 97 Brewing Co., Copper Brewing Craft Beer, Lighthouse Brewing Co., Black Fly, Farmstrong Cider Co., Unleashed Brewing Co. and BNA Brewing Co.

“We are thrilled to be pouring at Silver Star this September. Our ciders are a perfect autumn drink – made from apples grown right at the base of SilverStar Mountain Resort on our organic orchard,” said Melissa Dobernigg, cidermaker at Cambium Cider Co.

“We will be pouring our Whiskey Barrel Peach Cider which ages for six months in freshly emptied whiskey barrels, creating a smooth cider with notes of vanilla, bourbon, and peach.”

A shuttle service is available to take people up the mountain safely.

The shuttle service runs to and from Vernon and can be added onto a purchase of a ticket to the festival.

Tickets are available online for $45 and include the official Silver Star Beer and Cider Fest sampling mug, access to local food vendors, live music in partnership with Local Losers Productions (featuring bands, solo artists and DJs) and four beer tokens to redeem at participating breweries and cideries.

The festival will run from 1-6 p.m.

Visit destinationsilverstar.com/beer-fest for more.

Brendan Shykora

BeerCiderCraft beerFestivalVernon