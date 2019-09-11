KF Aerospace holds career fair in Kelowna

Soar to new heights during Kelowna’s aviation industry career fair

KF Aerospace holds an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna

If you’ve ever thought about taking your career to new heights, then KF Aerospace might have a job for you.

The Okanagan owned and operated aviation service is hosting an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna.

Recruiting for a variety of roles in the aircraft maintenance services, the open-house event will give job seekers an inside look at KF’s skilled trades and entry-level positions.

Human Resources Manager, Susan van Unen said the company welcomes applicants of all backgrounds.

“For our entry-level roles we provide on-the-job training that allows you to work towards a certification,” she explained.

The company aims to fill more than 100 new positions over the next year as it completes more than 150,000 sq. feet in expansion projects, between both the Kelowna and Hamilton operation.

Okanagan College will join KF on-site to introduce prospective students to Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) training programs.

The Kelowna career fair takes places Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5650 Aerospace Drive.

As Canada’s largest commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, KF completes over 250 heavy maintenance checks or modifications annually for major domestic and international airlines and is forecasted to grow 40 per cent over the next three to four years.

READ MORE: A ‘Might-E’ truck tootles Glenmore Landfill

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Press day means all hands on deck in Vernon

Just Posted

Revesltoke Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 performance series

Award winning musicians, hilarious plays and talented dancers to grace the stage

Climate change website launched by Selkirk College and Columbia Basin Trust

The site features climate information for communities in the Columbia Basin and boundary region

Revelstoke roads and weather: multiple construction projects on Highway 1

There are four road works between Revelstoke and Golden

Creating an ode to the moon for Revelstoke’s Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder

Sarah Spurr is inspired by the lanterns that are often used in lunar festivals around the world

City contributing $50,000 of forestry corporation money to Revelstoke library expansion

The library needs more space for their Columbia Basin Trust funded technology lab

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Soar to new heights during Kelowna’s aviation industry career fair

KF Aerospace holds an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

It’s crunch time for Okanagan apple farmers

Bella Rosa Orchards’ apple season is at its peak

Red balloons spotted around North Okanagan a nod to IT?

Pennywise’s balloons have been seen tied to storm drains, light posts and fences

Okanagan Fall Wine Festival returns with new signature event

The premier festival features over 100 wine-centric events across the Okanagan from Oct. 3 to 13

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

Most Read