Speakers captivate North Okanagan’s women in business

Your passion, whether it’s being active, adding humour or facilitating change, is the first step to getting to the starting line of your dreams. According to social entrepreneur and athlete Crystal Flaman, who inspired success among Vernon Women in Business at the Captivate Leadership Conference Friday at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

“It doesn’t matter what your gifts and talents are, what matters is that you share them,” said Flaman, philanthropist, author and founder of Inspiring Success Services and DIVA Retreats. “It’s not what you do that matters, it’s the spirit in which you do it.

“It’s about moving from making money to what matters, from caring about what other people think to caring about how I feel, from making a living to making a difference.”

Living by these principles, Flaman guarantees your life will be profoundly more captivating.

She points to one woman, who turned a seemingly simple passion into a creative opportunity.

“Some people love collecting river rocks, and you think, what could you do with your passion for collecting river rocks,” Flaman said.

Well, this woman added her artistic talents to her rock collection and created mandala stones.

“This girl did something pretty remarkable,” Flaman said.

“I believe we all want to make a difference and it’s really about those gifts and talents.”

Mark Jennings-Bates also captivated the audience with his dynamic, exciting life and experiences in critical decision making in high-stress environments from military training.

