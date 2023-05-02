Spring signals 90-year-old orchard opening in Vernon

A sure sign that spring has arrived is the opening of Davison Orchards Country Village in Vernon.

The beginning of a new season at the farm blossoms Tuesday, May 5.

It’s a special year at Davison Orchards, as they are celebrating 90 years of farming together in the community!

“When our family first started farming in Vernon in 1933, they never could have imagined what it would look like 90 years later,” said Laura Shaw, a fourth generation Davison.

“Without the community and their loyal support to our farm and family, we would not be the farm we are today. As we commemorate 90 years of farming together, we very much celebrate our community as part of that milestone.”

As a thank you to the community for their support, the family is launching a contest to raise money for one elementary or middle school within the Thompson Okanagan district.

For each Real Fruit Ice Cream Cone sold between May 2 and June 10, Davison Orchards will donate 90 cents to the winning school’s Parent Advisory Committee.

Come to the farm and enjoy a cone at the Old Brick Press to receive a ballot to enter the contest. The lucky winner will win the funds for their school’s PAC, along with Kettle Corn and Davison Apple Juice for their class, and a fresh Strawberry Rhubarb Pie for their teacher.

The draw will take place June 10 at 4 p.m. by the Old Brick Press at the popular orchard.

While enjoying an ice cream, check out the animal barn and kids playgrounds, open from Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Farmhouse Café will be open the same days from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Springtime Orchard and Blossom tours will run on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Davison Orchards is located at 3111 Davison Rd.

