Starbucks staff in Canada will wear masks once the company reopens the majority of its store in May. (Starbucks Canada)

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Starbucks Canada is planning to open 65 per cent of its stores by the end of the week and 85 per cent by the end of May, the company said in a Monday news release.

The coffee shop chain had converted many of its stores to drive-through and delivery only in March to reduce contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while B.C. ordered dine-in restaurants to close on March 20.

Which store open up again will be determined on a “community by community” basis, depending on risk factors.

Starbucks is also asking all customers to wear masks when they enter the coffee shops as an “added layer of protection.” Staff will be wearing masks, have optional gloves provided to them and do a COVID-19 check – including temperature readings – before each shift.

The company said it is preparing to expand their grab-and-go options by installing plexiglass shields at checkouts so customers can place orders in store.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

READ MORE: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeCoronavirusFood and Drink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns
Next story
COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

Just Posted

Photos: A historical look at nursing in Revelstoke

May 12 is International Nurses Day

Video: Revelstokians’ new tent goes soaring

It was later found three blocks away

Poll: Are you happy with the re-opening plan in B.C.?

Opinions on the province’s plan to reopen the economy seem to be plentiful on social media

Provincial reopening plan needs more clarity: MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has had a chance to look… Continue reading

Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way

The items were donated to United Way through various channels

Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge

HERGOTT: Another dog attack in the Okanagan

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

West Kelowna picnic business offering intimate grad celebration

Owner Kristy Lockhart said a smaller celebration can still be just as good during this time

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Okanagan junior lacrosse league milestone season cancelled

COVID-19 wipes out 20th season of Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League before getting started

Kootnekoff: Changes to the Employment Standards Act

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice

Most Read