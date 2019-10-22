Statistics Canada says retail sale fell 0.1 per cent in August to $51.5 billion as sales at food and beverage stores dropped. A few shoppers browse the sprawling New Horizon Mall in Calgary on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Statistics Canada reports retail sales edged down 0.1 per cent in August

Sales at gasoline stations fell 0.4 per cent as a result of lower prices at the pump

Statistics Canada says the value of retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in August to $51.5 billion, with price reductions accounting for most of the the unexpected decline.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 0.4 per cent for August, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

CIBC economist Royce Mendes says the weakness affected nearly half of the subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada and noted that total volumes were up, indicating the pullback was due to lower prices.

Statistics Canada says sales at food and beverage stores fell 0.8 per cent in August, the first move down from the sector in three months.

Meanwhile, sales at gasoline stations fell 0.4 per cent as a result of lower prices at the pump, while gasoline sales rose 2.8 per cent in volume terms.

Sales at general merchandise stores gained 0.8 per cent and motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 0.1 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.2 per cent in August.

ALSO READ: Teen bookworms could be setting themselves up for richer future, study suggests

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian business needs Brexit certainty but Johnson plan only a start: observers

Just Posted

Revelstoke child care centres receive $45,000 in CBT funding

The grants are for equipment purchases as well as outdoor space upgrades

CP Rail holiday train stopping in Revelstoke Dec. 14

The show will start at 2:45 p.m.

Clouds and rain for election day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers… Continue reading

Revelstoke takes the plunge to support the Special Olympics

Fundraisers swam in Williamson Lake on Oct. 20

Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

Tories take North Okanagan-Shuswap riding with decisive lead

Incumbent Conservative MP Mel Arnold returns to Ottawa, Liberal Cindy Derkaz a distant second

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray wins Kelowna-Lake Country

The Canadian Press declared her the winner around 8:30 p.m.

Conservative Dan Albas wins Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Supporters for candidates gather in West Kelowna to watch election results

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Troll Grandfather bridges gap in Okanagan

Spotlight Kids’ Series show comes to Vernon Sunday

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

Sentencing date set for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Former Mount Boucherie teacher Bradley Furman will be sentenced on Dec. 16

Most Read