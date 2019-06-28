Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.3% in April, tops expectations

The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector gained 4.5 per cent

The Canadian economy grew more than expected in April, helped by the oil and gas sector.

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April, following a 0.5 per cent increase in March.

Economists had expected growth of 0.1 per cent for April, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector gained 4.5 per cent, boosted by a 5.5 per cent rise in oil and gas extraction.

Oilsands extraction increased 11.0 per cent, while oil and gas extraction, excluding oilsands, was up 0.5 per cent.

The manufacturing sector pulled back 0.8 per cent, in April, the largest monthly contraction since August 2017.

ALSO READ: Bank of Canada survey suggests business sentiment picked up after declining

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bank of Canada survey suggests business sentiment picked up after declining

Just Posted

InVertigo playing The Last Drop Saturday night

Live music in Revelstoke following Summer Street Fest

Chef’s Fare: A family meal

A family meal is what happens when you work hard tiresome jobs… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 26

Revelstoke Wild West Fly-in June 28, 3 p.m. Canada Day long weekend,… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

High 19 degrees

Five Grizzlies moving up to play Junior A hockey next season

Coach said he is proud to see them move up

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Kelowna man charged in the killing of his wife and daughters in Court Friday

It’s been over a year since the murder and still no trial date set

Travel helps Shuswap woman heal from death of husband

While everyone is different, a year in Uganda helps local family recover from tragedy

Former coach sues West Kelowna Warriors owner

Geoff Grimwood was fired by the BCHL club in January

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Kamloops Mounties seek men who stole Porsche 911

The car was taken from a home in Rayleigh on the morning of June 26

Vernon family robbed of necklace that contains son’s ashes

“It is possible the thief does not know that the necklace contains something so important”

Most Read