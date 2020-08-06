Stay Revy launches despite pandemic

Emily Revell launched Stay Revy, a vacation rental property management company, which she started working on just as the pandemic was announced. (Submitted)

A new property management company for legal vacation rentals has launched in Revelstoke–Stay Revy.

Emily Revell, the entrepreneur behind the business, started working full time on the project just as the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

Not long after, all tourism businesses closed in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, however, Revell was confident that the market would once again return to Revelstoke.

“Home owners in Revelstoke need vacation property management more than ever, as many of these home owners live out of province or out of country and therefore rely on my services,” Revell said, in a news release.

As Phase 3 continues and non-essential travel restrictions lift, the demand for vacation rental homes is on the rise, according to AirDNA, the occupancy rate for vacation rentals in Revelstoke between Aug. 3 and 10 is 64 per cent.

However, many owners are unable to travel to Revelstoke, meaning they either use a property management service or let their property sit vacant while they are away.

“I am excited to safely meet with owners and start getting the conversation rolling on how I can best manage their properties to maximize revenue and provide an unparalleled guest experience,” Revell said.

Stay Revy was started as a passion project after Revell’s years of experience in the hospitality industry. Revell said she offers exceptional service that will see guests returning year after year.

Revell wanted to create something that both drew people to Revelstoke and contributed to the well-being of local residents.

Her personal mission is to provide a bespoke service to both owners and guests, drawing the line closer between locals and travelers alike.

As a new business Stay Revy is utilizing the latest vacation rental software that allows the owners and guests access to a web based app. This will provide guests with fluent communication and access to arrival information. Owners will receive calendar and financial information at the tip of their fingers.

“We make the process easy to understand, accessible and friendly,” reads Revell’s website.

