A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal Trudeau airport in Montreal on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Technical issue continues to disrupt travel plans for thousands of Sunwing passengers

About 15 out of the more than 40 scheduled flights have been processed since issue surfaced

Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.

The Toronto-based company says about 15 out of the more than 40 scheduled flights have been processed since the technical issue first surfaced.

Sunwing says its check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage.

It says Airline Choice is working with relevant authorities to find a solution as soon as possible and is processing flights manually, subject to airport restrictions, curfews and required crew reassignments.

Some of the planes are waiting to return to Canada, which has delayed the start of vacations for other travellers.

Sunwing apologized to passengers “whose travel plans have been impacted” and urged them to sign up for flight alerts on its website at Sunwing.ca.

“Our team has been working day and night to find alternate ways to get customers to their destination or on return flights home,” it said in a news release.

The tour operator has said the problem also affected other airlines, snarling their traffic as well.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Almost stranded:’ Sunwing delays dozens of flights, leaving passengers up in the air

Air Travel

Previous story
Greenhouse gas emissions exempted, for big B.C. greenhouses

Just Posted

Murray Rankin, B.C. minister of indigenouse relations and reconcilitation, announces grants to reduce wildfire risks at the Kalamalka See Orchard Tuesday, April 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Grants reduce Okanagan wildfire risks

Illuminate Revelstoke phase 1 was sponsored by the Revelstoke Credit Union. (Contributed by Jamie Hobgood)
Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients for Community Giving donations program

The semi crashed at Illecillewaet brake check & Albert Canyon Rd. 30 km east of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Facebook page)
UPDATE: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke clear following semi crash

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Special weather statement in effect for Highway 1 at Rogers Pass