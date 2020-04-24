Move crews filming on the roof of a Bernard Avenue building in downtown Kelowna last year. In June the city will host the Movie Theatre Association of Canada’s annual gathering.—Alistair Waters/Capital News

The future of film production in the Okanagan amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Film Commission is mapping out safety concerns and solutions for production

Every industry across the province has had to make adjustments during COVID-19 to ensure the safety of employees and the public.

And, the film industry is no different.

John Summerland of the Okanagan Film Commission said since the outbreak the film industry has had to change strategies.

“For instance, instead of scouting for locations one film at a time, we have been tasked with scouting locations for multiple productions so that when we return to filming we will have our location files ready and up to date,” he explained.

Currently, scouts are unable to search for locations to photograph or film due to social distancing and self-isolation brought about by the pandemic.

According to Summerland, film commissioners and film industry executives are discussing how they will able to ease back into production while facing the challenges in the current situation.

“If people who have an interest in the future to have their home in a film or tv series for a fee, then now is a good time to photograph and register their home. There are stories for all sorts of homes, from modest to mansions,” said Summerland. “So, if you have ever thought of having your home used as a location, there is an opportunity for you to help us out.”

The commissioners plan on following all Interior Health guidelines and are working on various solutions to filming until production is allowed to return to a new normal.

“Every precaution will be taken while working within the public and private property. In terms of locations and homes this will include the creation of new jobs that include a crew that not only will clean the properties but sterilize it before and after filming takes place,” he stated.

Summerland said producers across North America are paying close attention to how B.C. is handling the Covid-19 crisis, and as the province flattens the curve it’s possible B.C. could be the preferred film destination in the future.

READ MORE: Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfilming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon-area produce workers fired for union rumblings

Just Posted

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Shop local to support local economies: MP Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP says businesses are hurting, need help to start economic recovery

A season cut short: ‘The community will find a way to move forward’

The Grizzlies were tied in round two of the playoffs when the pandemic hit

Two orphaned black bears returning home to Revelstoke

Jasper and Tinkerbell were sent to a wildlife sanctuary after their mother died near Revelstoke

Columbia Basin Trust increasing access to COVID-19 relief fund

As the crisis evolves, the trust is providing aid in different areas

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

‘Strong opposition’ from Peachland council to new work at Brenda Mines site

A Vancouver company is looking to do exploratory work

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considers opening public washrooms

Facilities may open earlier than usual for farm workers and vulnerable populations

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Stay-at-home gala in Penticton aims to strengthen community

Online virtual event will feature dinner, inspirational speakers, entertainers, musicians and more

UBC Okanagan medical students volunteer to support front-line workers

Students aim to ease pressure through personal assistance, childcare, and remote-patient support

The future of film production in the Okanagan amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Film Commission is mapping out safety concerns and solutions for production

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Most Read