(File photo)

Tolko donation helps build new Okanagan daycare

The Early Years Daycare Centre is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2019

For many working parents, the challenge of finding quality childcare within commutable distance of their home and place of work can be a major barrier. This lack of childcare services is not only challenging for families, but also for employers that struggle to attract and retain skilled workers with families.

Thanks to major grants from the BC Ministry of Child & Family Development and further supported by a Community Gaming Grant, the Bridge Educational Society has undertaken the task of building the Early Years Daycare Centre. Located in Lumby, the facility will serve families in the North Okanagan region.

The new centre will offer 63 spaces for infant, daycare, preschool and school-aged care, serving children from birth to 12 years. The curriculum’s focus will be to provide a safe and nurturing environment that fosters wonder and imagination, where children are immersed in a culture of community and are encouraged to connect with nature.

Tolko is proud to support the Bridge Educational Society on this project, donating lumber and plywood for the facility’s construction. Roxanne Brierley, treasurer with The Bridge Educational Society and Capital Campaign Coordinator emphasizes that there is a critical need for childcare facilities in the Okanagan area.

“Based on our research we know that parents are looking for more child care options. By making more spaces available and offering a well-rounded program, these children will have the opportunity to thrive in a caring environment and build a solid foundation,” said Brierley.

“The Early Years Centre is an incredible opportunity for the community and for our employees,” said Scot Durward, Manager, Operations & Woodlands HR with Tolko Industries. “Finding safe and appropriate child care is a worry for many new parents. We are grateful to be part of a childcare solution that increases capacity, supports the local community and provides our employees with access to quality childcare spaces that support working families.”

The daycare is scheduled to open at the end of summer.

Related: Lumby child care centre ready to open its doors

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New river channel shuttle service in the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Revelstoke resident receives award for dedication to community

Jane McNab has volunteered in Revelstoke over 20 years

The Carbons playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest opening night

The Revelstoke Pipe Band will start the performance off at 6:30 p.m.

CSISS hosting workshop for professionals

Learn techniques for recording and reporting invasive plants using the Invasive Alien Plant Program

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 23 degrees today

There are three active fires in southeastern B.C.

Letter to the editor: Thank you Revelstoke!

Daring Greatly thanks community for their welcome

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

Tolko donation helps build new Okanagan daycare

The Early Years Daycare Centre is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2019

COSAR rescues hiker from Okanagan Mountain Park

The woman hurt her ankle and was unable to walk out without the help of the team

40 cats, kittens surrendered in apparent animal hoarding at Vancouver home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Collision closes Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

A motor-vehicle accident has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of… Continue reading

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

New river channel shuttle service in the South Okanagan

Company launches this Friday and offers services within City of Penticton limits

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Trail Alliance to oversee Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail planning

Regional district relies on non-profit organization’s expertise on trail projects

Most Read