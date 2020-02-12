Tourism Revelstoke launched a rebrand in January 2019. (Submitted)

Tourism Revelstoke finalist for professional excellence award

The award will be presented at the BC Tourism Industry Conference March 4-6

Tourism Revelstoke is a finalist for a Professional Excellence Award at the annual BC Tourism Industry Awards.

Announced yesterday, the list of finalists includes Tourism Fernie and Tourism Richmond.

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada and Resonance Consulting Destination Marketing Organization Professional Excellence Award will be presented at the BC Tourism Industry Conference March 4-6 in Victoria.

According to the website the professional excellence award recognizes destination marketing organizations for outstanding performance, accountability and commitment to the tourism industry in B.C.

Last year’s winner was Tourism Kelowna.

Other awards that will be given at the ceremony include:

  • Employees First Award, recognizing an employer who has upheld high standards of excellence in occupation health and safety and human resource management practices
  • Customer Service Award, recognizing front line employees whose exceptional customer service contributed to outstanding travel experiences for visitors
  • Innovation Award, recognizing an individual, organization or consortium that has devised and implemented an outstanding marketing campaign or initiative that is directed at increasing the number of visitors to or within B.C.
  • Remarkable Experience Award, recognizing a business or organization that has developed, delivered, promoted and sold a new or improved tourism product or experience that reflects the essence of B.C. and contributes to remarkable visitor experiences
  • Indigenous Tourism Award, recognizing Indigenous tourism operations that demonstrate authenticity, cultivate a greater understanding of Indigenous culture, history and traditions and contribute to the sustainability of the local Indigenous community
  • Accessible Tourism Award, recognizing a business or attraction that has made a significant contribution towards making B.C. an inclusive and welcoming destination for everyone, that has built capacity to support more accessible tourism products, services and experiences and provides an outstanding travel experience for visitors with disabilities

