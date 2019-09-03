Tourism Revelstoke hires new media and events coordinator

Robyn Goldsmith is joining the Tourism Revelstoke Team as the media and events coordinator. (Submitted)

Tourism Revelstoke has hired a new media and events coordinator-Robyn Goldsmith.

The media and events coordinator position is a new role with Tourism Revelstoke as the team expands to three full time staff. The position will have two central facets:

Media relations: Developing and implementing the media strategy for Revelstoke to proactively target media in the Spring/Summer/Fall months with a focus on the overall multi-day destination experience. Events: External event recruitment (recruiting key signature external events put on by groups outside the community that bring events to Revelstoke in all seasons) and shoulder season community events support (providing resource and marketing support for community spearheaded events that attract external visitation or enhance the visitor experience in the spring and fall off-seasons).

Goldsmith was born and raised in Vancouver but moved to Revelstoke for the lifestyle four years ago and now can’t imagine living anywhere else. She loves to ski in the winter and bike in the summer and is happy to take advantage of the many arts classes and programs Revelstoke has to offer.

Goldsmith is an active member of our community, having served on the board of directors for the Revelstoke Cycling Association and the Revelstoke Community Foundation, and as a member of the Economic Development Commission. You may also recognize her as a friendly face behind the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro, a sold-out women’s bike race in its second year (welcoming 150 riders to Revelstoke on September 14).

Goldsmith has a diverse background, having worked as a lawyer, an outdoor educator and guide and as an event manager. She recently hung up her court robes and undertook a marketing program with the goal of working in the tourism industry.

