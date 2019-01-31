Tourism Revelstoke launches new brand

‘We’re one of the best places in the world. Period.’

In a 1910 tourism brochure Revelstoke claimed to be one of the easiest places to travel to in North America, with 10 passenger trains every day.

In 1912, a tourism slogan proclaimed Revelstoke “the capital of Canada’s Alps.”

The early 70s brought fake alpine trim to several buildings in the city, in an attempt to brand Revelstoke as “alpine.”

“The right path forward was found in the mid-1980s, when a Downtown Revitalization Committee was formed,” said Cathy English, executive director at the Revelstoke Museum & Archives. “The idea was simple, but profound. Celebrate the authentic history of Revelstoke, and restore the downtown buildings to their original facades whenever possible.”

Today, Tourism Revelstoke launched new branding that draws on both Revelstoke’s past and the industries that built it as well as visions of Revelstoke’s future as a world class destination.

The new logo is based on the the original hand-painted sign at the historic railway station. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives)

Designed by C&B Advertising of Calgary, under the guidance of the Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee, the new logo is inspired by the original hand-painted sign of the historic railway station.

“The strong punctuation reaffirms our position in the outdoor adventure landscape,” said the media release from Tourism Revelstoke. “We’re one of the best places in the world. Period.”

The committee and the team at Tourism Revelstoke began the re branding process by identifying what Revelstoke stood for and how they wanted to represent the community.

“We wanted to ensure our new brand recognized the themes that helped shape Revelstoke into the vibrant mountain town it is today,” the release said.

Through the creation process key themes emerged:

  • engaged community
  • evolved mountain town
  • unconstructed and organic
  • intense adventure
  • history embraced
  • working town
  • beauty hidden in plain sight
  • validation

Along with a redesigned logo, the new branding includes colours, typography, voice and photo and video guidelines.

“The importance of our environment is echoed in the colour scheme,” the release said. “The black and white logo represents a sense of certainty in our identity and a clean, modern take on tourism branding. The deep forest green is pulled straight from the forests that surround our town. The burgundy and gold are an acknowledgement of our industries and a recognition of the hard-working nature of our community.”

The tone is confident, brief and collected. It speaks to anticipation, sophistication and promises adventure. The photos and videos chosen endeavour to tell a compelling story that invites further investigation.

Central to the new branding is authenticity.

“Revelstoke is a destination like no other and our brand reflects this,” the news release said. “It captures the raw beauty of our landscape, the industrial backbone of our community and our status as a dream adventure hub.”

English finished her speech at the launch event with a little bit of that authenticity.

“So, what Revelstoke Tourism is saying with their new brand is that yes, we have some of the most challenging outdoor activities that you are likely to find, but we have so much more than that,” she said. “We have a rich history and a vibrant cultural identity that we want to share with our visitors. We want them to know and love Revelstoke the way we all do.”

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Attendees at the brand launch watch the new video. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Attendees at the brand launch watch the new video. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Jana Thompson, executive director for Revelstoke’s Chamber of Commerce, introduced Tourism Revelstoke’s new branding at an event last night. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Gary Sulz, mayor or Revelstoke, congratulated Tourism Revelstoke on the rebranding. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Cathy English, curator at Revelstoke Museum and Archives, talked about the history of Revelstoke and how the branding has changed throughout the years. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff
Next story
BC Transit contract awarded to Revelstoke Connection

Just Posted

Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 40 cm is expected by Sunday

BC Transit contract awarded to Revelstoke Connection

BC Transit has awarded the contract to operate conventional and custom transit… Continue reading

Tourism Revelstoke launches new brand

‘We’re one of the best places in the world. Period.’

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Chef’s fare: Is it the recipes?

Technique is tops no matter your level. We are so dependant on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

Shuswap RCMP detachments team up to arrest suspects, recover property

Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke RCMP recover stolen generator

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada

Environment Canada calls for 15 to 25 cm of snow

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Most Read