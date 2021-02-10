Triple O’s, storage and more builds coming to Vernon

Restaurants, car wash, storage centres on the books in city

A car wash, Triple O’s and another business are planned for the lot next to Vernon’s 27th Street Co-Op station. (Illustration)

Two new restaurants and a car wash are cruising into an empty Vernon lot.

A drive-thru Triple O’s, another restaurant-type business and a car wash are planned for the 27th Street lot next to the Vernon Co-op and Tim Hortons.

The City of Vernon issued a business permit for the former car dealership lot Jan. 28, 2021. The value of the permit is $1.5 million for the restaurants and $777,000 for the car wash.

“It will be a Triple O’s and a second one to be confirmed and a car wash in the back,” Kevin Poole said.

A few blocks down on 27th Street, the former Canadian Tire building will be transforming into the Vernon Storage Centre, worth $10.25 million. The storage centre is proposing to add a second, 50,000-square-foot floor to the existing 58,000 sq.-ft. building.

Over in the old Interior Auto Wrecker site, two strata projects are planned in the industrial area off 45th Avenue. The Vaults, 20 high-end storage units are planned in a 32,326 square foot space. The Commerce will construct three buildings, comprised of 49 strata units for a total of 77,862 square feet.

“Our first Kelowna Vaults location was highly successful and proved the continued strong demand for premium lifestyle secured storage spaces, particularly in a time where COVID-19 has people looking for alternate spaces from their work and home,” said president and Vernon-product Joe Mahovlich.

Five units have already been sold at The Vaults, which will start construction in the spring with occupancy estimated for winter 2021.

Further north on Anderson Way, a dental clinic is under construction to the tune of $2 million.

– with files from Caitlin Clow, Black Press

