True Leaf’s Okanagan central hub construction completed

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, announced that the current phase of construction of True Leaf Campus – the Company’s cannabis cultivation and production facility – is complete.

The completed phase includes a two-storey, 18,000 square foot central hub for the initial grow area, laboratory services, whole-plant extraction, and the production of therapeutic cannabis products for pets and their owners.

Related: True Leaf reports record quarter

The facility was designed to be scalable in more ways than simply adding grow space. In order to conserve capital expenditures, while fully leveraging 40 acres of rare industrial zoned land, its modular design, phased approach, and flexible engineering of the central administration area allow True Leaf to expand easily for future phases and respond to the ever-changing cannabis market and regulations.

True Leaf Campus was also designed to align with the company’s growing method, which focuses on producing a premium medicinal product. The building includes the use of cutting-edge building materials that promote a sterile grow environment free of contaminants, including state-of-the-art air filtration, hospital grade finishes, and impermeable interior and exterior wall panels.

“With the completion of this initial phase of True Leaf Campus, we are closer than ever to becoming a licensed producer of cannabis,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “Receiving our license and having our own cultivation facility to grow medicinal cannabis and support the research and development of legal medicinal cannabidiol (CBD) products for pets will take our company to the next level. We will be the first cannabis-for-pets company with this advantage.”

True Leaf works through the Health Canada approval process to cultivate and produce cannabis for True Leaf products. Depending on Health Canada timelines, approval is expected mid to late 2019.

True Leaf Campus will provide employment in Lumby, a hard-hit logging community of 1,700 in the northeast of the Okanagan Valley. The facility sits on an industrially-zoned 40-acre site owned by True Leaf with full local government support, so the company can easily expand to meet future market demands.

Related: Programs get True Leaf boost

Related: True Leaf expands retail distribution in Europe

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.