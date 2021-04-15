A sea lion swims past the window of an empty viewing area Vancouver Aquarium is pictured Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Vancouver Aquarium has had to close its doors to the public due to the lack of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sea lion swims past the window of an empty viewing area Vancouver Aquarium is pictured Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Vancouver Aquarium has had to close its doors to the public due to the lack of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

U.S.-based theme park company buys Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium had to shut its doors in September due to COVID pandemic

The Vancouver Aquarium has been bought by a U.S.-based theme park company, the organization announced Thursday (April 15).

In a news release, the aquarium said that ownership will transfer from the Ocean Wise Conservation Association to Herschend Enterprises.

The move comes after the aquarium had to shut its doors in September due to financial losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herschend will have 100 per cent ownership of the aquarium and its Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, although the facility will continue to be run by CEO Clint Wright, who has been at the Vancouver Aquarium for more than 30 years.

Herschend operates a variety of theme parks and similar attractions, including Dollywood, multiple resorts and two aquariums. The two aquariums, both located in the U.S., are Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited, which signifies that they meet the “highest standards for animal care and welfare.”

In a statement, the Vancouver Aquarium said that this deal will allow it to remain a “world-class aquarium with the financial strength to continue building on its 64-years of success as an animal care and animal rescue facility.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Vancouver Aquarium

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna-based cannabis company expands into Manitoba
Next story
Drinking buddies: Penticton brewery steps up to help out smaller competitor

Just Posted

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Chinese police have geese squads

Your morning start for Thursday, April 15, 2021

(Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases slightly lower

Data from April 4 to 10

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just over 8,000 new vaccine doses administered in the region for a total of 158,000 to date

The small fire was in the Big Eddy. (Contributed)
Revelstoke grass fire extinguished

The blaze is the first of the season in our area

Twin falls in Yoho National Park. Yoho is one of the mountain parks whose draft management plan is now available for review. (Claire Palmer photo)
Local input sought to shape future of mountain national parks

Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks are amongst those seeking input

Arlene Howe holds up a picture of her son, Steven, at a memorial event for drug overdose victims and their families at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach Park on April 14. Steven died of an overdose at the age of 32 on Jan. 31, 2015. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Moms Stop the Harm members placed crosses Wednesday morning, April 14, on Rotary Beach in memory of children lost to drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna mothers remember children lost to the opioid crisis

It has been five years since illicit drug deaths was announced a public health emergency

The yearling appeared to have suffered a broken back. ( Photo contributed by photographer Jill Hayward)
Police forced to euthanize deer attacked by dog

Animal’s owner receives $345 ticket

(Instagram/Qtcatspictureclub)
8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Cst. Tania Visintin said demonstrators caused ‘a serious safety hazard’ for hours Wednesday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Weekly COVID-19 cases in the North Okanagan-Shuswap saw increases for the Vernon and Salmon Arm health areas during the week of April 4 to 10. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
COVID-19 cases rise in North Okanagan-Shuswap with Vernon leading increase

Revelstoke alone in high category by population although case number dropped slightly

Kelowna Fire Department. (FILE)
Shed fire spreads to Kelowna residence

The fire extended into the attic of a residence

A Kelowna yoga studio has received negative messages after being mistaken for a martial arts gym that was turning away vaccinated patrons. (Metro Creative Stock)
Kelowna MMA gym’s anti-vaccine policy prompts misguided nasty phone calls to yoga studio

Move & Flow yoga and dance studio is being confused with Flow Academy, an MMA gym that has barred vaccinated patrons

(Black Press Media File)
Kelowna-based cannabis company expands into Manitoba

Valens now distributes its products in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan as well

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Man charged in alleged high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral online

Man faces five other charges including criminal harassment and assault with a weapon

Most Read