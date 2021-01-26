Uber Eats comes to Kelowna

There are more than 60 businesses on the online delivery platform

There are more choices than ever when it comes to ordering food online and having it delivered right to your door.

As of Jan. 26, Uber Eats has joined the list of food delivery services in Kelowna that residents can order from online.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on the restaurant industry across Canada pushing many businesses to limit dine-in options or to strictly become take-out only. Delivery platforms continue to pop up across the region to help restaurants access new customers through online ordering applications.

According to Uber Eats, its platform allows restaurants to choose between options like 0 per cent pick-up, 7.5 per cent for online ordering, and 15 per cent for restaurants that use their own delivery staff in addition to its full-service option.

Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada said the platform is available in six new markets across B.C. to help support the restaurant industry.

“We are committed to working with the city’s restaurant scene to bring you the best Kelowna has to offer at the touch of a button,” said Kassim.

There are currently more than 60 local businesses on Uber Eats including, The Curious Artistry & Alchemy Café, Pizza Studio and McDonald’s.

Uber has previously laid out plans to bring its ridesharing service to Kelowna as well. Its application is still under consideration by the Passenger Transportation Board.

