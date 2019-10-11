Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

The national statistics office says Canada’s unemployment rate nudged down to 5.5 per cent in September as the economy added 54,000 net new jobs, driven by gains in full-time work.

Statistics Canada says the jobs growth was largely concentrated in the health-care sector, and notes gains in the number of public-sector and self-employed workers.

The report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined.

ALSO READ: B.C. study says clean energy fast track to employment growth

The agency’s latest labour force survey says the country saw a rush last month of 49,400 new positions in services industries, but an drop of 21,000 jobs in the private sector.

Young workers aged 15 to 24 years old saw drops in the ranks of full- and part-time workers, inching their unemployment rate to 11.9 per cent — not all that dissimilar from the same time one year ago.

Compared with a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 456,000 jobs, for an increase of 2.4 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Networking opportunity for farmers coming up in Rossland

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s federal candidates talk Temporary Foreign Workers

Businesses in Revelstoke regularly struggle with finding and retaining staff members. One… Continue reading

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Organization against climate change comes to Revelstoke

POW was created in the U.S. 12 years ago

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 10

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Oct. 10

Break the Fake Oct. 10 @ 12 to 1 p.m. Revelstoke Library… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates present platforms at forum in Summerland

Six candidates offer views on taxation, spending, energy and trade

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Men charged in Penticton shooting appear in court

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are back in court for bail hearings on Oct. 22

Most Read