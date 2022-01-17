The Highland Valley Copper mine, near Logan Lake, is the largest open pit copper mine in Canada. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Highland Valley Copper mine, near Logan Lake, is the largest open pit copper mine in Canada. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Union, company consider mediator’s proposal at B.C.’s biggest open pit copper mine

Teck, Steelworkers at B.C.’s Highland Valley Copper mull mediator’s contract proposal

Talks between Teck Resources Ltd. and the United Steelworkers union at a British Columbia copper mine have ended as the two sides consider a mediator’s proposals to resolve a labour dispute.

A statement from mediators Corinn Bell and Vince Ready says they have issued recommendations for a settlement between Teck and the union’s Local 7619 at the Highland Valley Copper mine in B.C.’s southern Interior.

Details of the contract will not be released until Teck’s executive committee and the roughly 1,000 union members vote on the proposals.

An official with the union says a date and location for the vote are still being arranged and members have been told to continue to report for work as usual.

A statement from Teck Resources says the union’s ratification vote must be concluded no later than Jan. 24.

Steelworkers members at Canada’s largest open pit copper and molybdenum mine have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2021.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

Labourmining

Previous story
Salmon Arm couple share passion for plant-based food at new bistro

Just Posted

A Revelstoke RCMP officer found to not be at fault in an incident where a snowmobiler without a helmet turned onto Woodenhead Loop, travelling the wrong direction on a one-way street before being involved in a collision. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C.’s police watchdog finds RCMP officer not at fault following snowmobile crash

Old-growth logging protesters blocked the Trans Canada Highway in Revelstoke on Jan. 14. A large portion of the protesters were in their 20’s. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Old-growth protesters block highway in Revelstoke

A woman’s body has been found at the Glenmore dog park on Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022. (Google image)
Woman’s body found at Kelowna dog park

While the weather is great for building snowmen, some are wishing the snowy weather would give way to milder temperatures. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Can you cope with lots of snow?