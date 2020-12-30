Ups and downs of business in Revelstoke in 2020

Although the pandemic has hit many Revelstoke businesses hard there were still new places opening and moves being made. Here is a look at what happened this year in the business community.
COVID impact
- Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery temporarily halted producing spirits to make a disinfectant for free. “We’re going as fast as we can to make it,” said Josh McLafferty, co-owner of Monashee Spirits.
|Monashee Distillery is offering a byproduct that is 80 per cent alcohol, for free to use as a sanitizer. Red Apple donated containers for folks to take the product home. (Photo via Facebook)
- Shade Sails Canada makes sewing neck guards for Revelstoke medical staff. While physicians have mouth masks, goggles, face shields and gowns, their necks could still be exposed, potentially allowing the virus to attach to their skin.
- Food security was top of mind for many as the pandemic impacted supply chains. Local farmers responded by ramping up production and gardening was picked up by many in the community.
- A survey done by the Revelstoke Review in April found that more than half of businesses in town reported a loss of revenue of 75 per cent.
- A Business Restart Survey done by Community Futures in June found five per cent of businesses were remaining closed and 79 per cent expected to have difficulty implementing all WorkSafe BC’s guidelines for safe re openings.
Resort progress
- Revelstoke Mountain Resort has partnered with Cabot to develop the upcoming golf course. Cabot Revelstoke will feature an 18-hole golf course, called Cabot Pacific, a 150-room lodge and a spa.
|A rendering of the proposed golf course at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Submitted)
- Revelstoke Mountain Resort released information on Sept. 16 regarding the upcoming ski season. Non-medical masks or face coverings would be required for everyone throughout the resort.
- Revelstoke Mountain Resort shared their plans for the future development of the village over the next 10-to-20 years with city council on Nov. 24. Plans included an additional 2,600 units in the form of hotel rooms, condo-hotels and single-family residences, for a total of 8,000-bed units, 10 per cent of which will be for employee housing.
New hires and retirees
- Stacey Brensrud took over as the executive director role at the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.
- Jim Cullen moved from Calgary to be the executive director at the Revelstoke Railway Museum.
- Roberta Bobicki, long-time CEO of the Revelstoke Credit Union, announced she will retire in May, 2021. The RCU board of directors said Michelle Hardy will replace Bobicki.
|Roberta Bobicki, CEO of Revelstoke Credit Union, will be retiring May 1, 2021. (Revelstoke Credit Union)
Businesses opening
- There’s a new place to get a tattoo in Revelstoke. Kata Polano started a tattoo business from her home called Acoustic Ink. She provides hand-poked tattoos, as opposed to many other tattoo shops that use machines.
- A new property management company for legal vacation rentals launched called Stay Revy.
- Jackie Rhind launched Ovry, supplying inexpensive, convenient and less wasteful pregnancy tests.
- Force-free dog trainer sets up shop in Revelstoke, called Ruff’N’Revy.
- Basecamp Resort, a new hotel on Highway 23 north, opened Dec. 3. The owners are based in Canmore and own several hotels of the same name.
|An interior photo of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Submitted)
- Australian company expands to North America into a Revelstoke home office. Mon Balon sells plus-size snow gear on a website called Plus snow.
- The Revelstoke Legion set up a second hand store on their bottom floor called The Bargain Basement.
- Pam Olsson launched Unique Excellence, a consulting company helping individuals and families who are neurodiverse access resources and navigate the system.
- Terra Firma opened a restaurant featuring locally grown ingredients.
- A food truck featuring baked potatoes opened in Revelstoke, called The Wandering Root.
- Hayley Stewart set up a temporary gallery on Mackenzie Ave.
Changes
- Local owners of a fitness gym said they are cutting ties with CrossFit due to remarks the CEO made that appear to make light of the death of George Floyd.
- Revelstoke propane users see rate decreases after an application to the BC Utilities Commission was approved.
- Greg Rose takes over the Roxy Theatre.
- Providence Funeral Homes in Penticton, B.C. purchased Brandon Bowers Funeral Home in Revelstoke. Gary and Chrissie Sulz remain the attendants.
- The developer of an RV resort west of Revelstoke was ordered to immediately stop selling lots. An urgent order was issued by the Superintendent of Real Estate to directors of numbered company 1216920, which are Donna Marie Breen, Robert James Doornenbal and Marty Fletcher.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.