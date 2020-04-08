(Vancity)

Vancity temporarily cuts credit card interest rates to zero for those in need

Several of the large Canadian banks lowered their interest rates on their credit cards

Vancity is temporarily cutting credit card interest rates to zero and deferring minimum payments for those facing financial difficulty as a result of COVID-19.

The credit union says personal and business credit card holders, who need to defer a payment due to the pandemic, will be offered deferrals of up to six months at a zero per cent interest rate.

The move by Vancity comes after several of the large Canadian banks lowered their interest rates on their credit cards for those in financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Vancity says in addition to temporarily dropping credit card interest rates to zero, it’s working with its members affected by COVID-19 to defer loans, such as mortgages, for up to six months.

It says it has approved 97 per cent of the 4,000 loan deferral requests it has processed.

Vancity is Canada’s largest community credit union.

READ MORE: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Just Posted

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

Revelstoke Community Response Network delivers groceries for first time

The network is set up to help those in need

Revelstoke’s snow removal so far this year cost $1.3M

Roughly 440 cm of snow fell this winter

Bus rider who travelled to Golden tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15

Revelstokians are the first line of defence against COVID-19: Mayor

‘Keep up the good work Revelstoke!’

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

Air Canada says it will apply for wage subsidy to rehire workers after cutting 16,500 jobs

Air Canada said March revenues fell by more than 30 per cent year over year

Canadians urged to include pets in their COVID-19 emergency plans

That includes plans about who will care for them if the owner is hospitalized

Former Kelowna cop accused of sexual harassment may have disciplinary record revealed in court

Brian Burkett is accused of abusing his position as a cop to sexually harass women involved in his cases

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19 world update: Joy in Wuhan as lockdown lifted; Pope denounces profiteers

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news items from around the world

HERGOTT: COVID-19 and ICBC

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

COVID-19: Armstrong gym fined $345 after failure to close

The fitness centre was issued a ticket a day after province ordered all gyms to close

Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

Most Read